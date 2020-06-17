All apartments in Fort Myers
10271 Smokebush CT

10271 Smokebush Court · (239) 238-6680
Location

10271 Smokebush Court, Fort Myers, FL 33913
Arborwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3210 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Stunning single family pool home at the most desirable privately gated & luxury community, that has it all !!! Indoors and outdoors basketball courts, splash park and playground for the kinds and youth, lap and resort style pool, spa, tennis and pickleball courts and much more.
You have to see it for yourself and experience this amazing community, while enjoying your stay at this spacious & open floor plan home that can accommodate easily a very large size family (6 adults and 3 children if needed). Recently built home has a very popular and functional floor plan, with tons of upgrades in it.

This beautiful home is very centrally located from it's key destinations: White sand beachs are only 20 minute drive. SouthWest Florida International Airport is near by, only 5-10 minutes away. Fine dining and upscale shopping centers withing proximity of 10-15 minute drive.

If you are seriously interested in this incredible rental home, do not hesitate and contact us today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10271 Smokebush CT have any available units?
10271 Smokebush CT has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10271 Smokebush CT have?
Some of 10271 Smokebush CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10271 Smokebush CT currently offering any rent specials?
10271 Smokebush CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10271 Smokebush CT pet-friendly?
No, 10271 Smokebush CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 10271 Smokebush CT offer parking?
No, 10271 Smokebush CT does not offer parking.
Does 10271 Smokebush CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10271 Smokebush CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10271 Smokebush CT have a pool?
Yes, 10271 Smokebush CT has a pool.
Does 10271 Smokebush CT have accessible units?
No, 10271 Smokebush CT does not have accessible units.
Does 10271 Smokebush CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10271 Smokebush CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 10271 Smokebush CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10271 Smokebush CT does not have units with air conditioning.
