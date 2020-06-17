10141 Via Colomba Circle

Amenities

Living is a breeze at Marbella in Fort Myers, a community of luxurious townhomes that borders the Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve to embrace Florida's natural beauty and serenity. Residents will enjoy the convenience of their very own private clubhouse with fitness facility for daily workouts and a swimming pool to splash in all year round. This Berkley model home has 1,879 square feet of airy living space. The floor plan offers a screened lanai with ample space for outdoor dining, sumptuous master suite with walk-in closets and two additional bedrooms.Marbella is located close to the highway in order to take advantage of the best shopping, dining, culture, and pristine Gulf Coast beaches in the area. Marbella is your gateway to Bonita Springs, Naples and Marco Island, where even more exciting adventures await. When it's time to come home, relax and unwind with family in your maintenance-free townhome! BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.



This property is part of a Homeowner's Association; additional fees may apply.

|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Stainless steel appliances,Attached 1 Car Garage,Community pool,All community amenities included,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,*Community Application Required

