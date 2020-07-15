All apartments in Fort Myers
Last updated July 4 2020 at 1:51 AM

10116 Colonial Country Club BLVD

10116 Colonial Country Club Boulevard · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10116 Colonial Country Club Boulevard, Fort Myers, FL 33913
Colonial Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$3,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Available from November 2020 thru April 2021. Spectacular lake and sunset views. This two bedroom twoportbath second floor unit is a dream rental in amenity rich Colonial Country Club with fitness center, pools, clubhouse with celebrated and renovated dining room, extraordinary landscaping, walking paths and tennis. Located just steps from the condo pool area with barbecue options, this is the perfect winter escape. Large kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops and casual dining. Volume ceilings with split bedrooms. Master bath has a luxurious, large titled shower, dual vanity sinks and double closets. Guest bedroom is adjacent to the guest bath with shower over tub. The generous lanai has a special water view. Private entry, storage unit in carort and tiled foyer entry. Ensuite laundry, wonderful neighbors and exciting activities. Make Colonial Country Club your winter getaway!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10116 Colonial Country Club BLVD have any available units?
10116 Colonial Country Club BLVD has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10116 Colonial Country Club BLVD have?
Some of 10116 Colonial Country Club BLVD's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10116 Colonial Country Club BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
10116 Colonial Country Club BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10116 Colonial Country Club BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 10116 Colonial Country Club BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 10116 Colonial Country Club BLVD offer parking?
No, 10116 Colonial Country Club BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 10116 Colonial Country Club BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10116 Colonial Country Club BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10116 Colonial Country Club BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 10116 Colonial Country Club BLVD has a pool.
Does 10116 Colonial Country Club BLVD have accessible units?
No, 10116 Colonial Country Club BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 10116 Colonial Country Club BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 10116 Colonial Country Club BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10116 Colonial Country Club BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 10116 Colonial Country Club BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
