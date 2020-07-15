10116 Colonial Country Club BLVD

Amenities

Available from November 2020 thru April 2021. Spectacular lake and sunset views. This two bedroom twoportbath second floor unit is a dream rental in amenity rich Colonial Country Club with fitness center, pools, clubhouse with celebrated and renovated dining room, extraordinary landscaping, walking paths and tennis. Located just steps from the condo pool area with barbecue options, this is the perfect winter escape. Large kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops and casual dining. Volume ceilings with split bedrooms. Master bath has a luxurious, large titled shower, dual vanity sinks and double closets. Guest bedroom is adjacent to the guest bath with shower over tub. The generous lanai has a special water view. Private entry, storage unit in carort and tiled foyer entry. Ensuite laundry, wonderful neighbors and exciting activities. Make Colonial Country Club your winter getaway!