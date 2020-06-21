10091 Mimosa Silk DR

Amenities

BOTANICA LAKES largest single story home at 2438 sq ft is available for rent. Enjoy gorgeous sunsets over the beautiful lake and bird watching while you relax on the screened lanai. This immaculate 3 bedroom, Den (optional 4th bedroom or office), Living Room, Family Room, and 3 full baths GL Home is the ESPLANADE model. Single story open floor plan, large kitchen and formal entry with vaulted ceiling. Upgrades include diagonal tile throughout the main living areas, wood flooring in all bedrooms and den, granite counters, custom cabinetry & backsplash in the kitchen, bay style windows, a large den that can be used as a 4th bedroom or Office and a spacious master bathroom with dual large walk-in closets. Botanica Lakes is a gated community that features a resort-style pool, spa, sports field, basketball court, tennis, clubhouse, fitness center, dance studio and much more. Rent includes lawn care, Xfinity cable/internet, and monitored home security system. Perfectly located near the airport, I-75 and many shops and restaurants, this home is a can't miss! Call today for a private showing!