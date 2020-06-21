All apartments in Fort Myers
Location

10091 Mimosa Silk Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33913
Arborwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
BOTANICA LAKES largest single story home at 2438 sq ft is available for rent. Enjoy gorgeous sunsets over the beautiful lake and bird watching while you relax on the screened lanai. This immaculate 3 bedroom, Den (optional 4th bedroom or office), Living Room, Family Room, and 3 full baths GL Home is the ESPLANADE model. Single story open floor plan, large kitchen and formal entry with vaulted ceiling. Upgrades include diagonal tile throughout the main living areas, wood flooring in all bedrooms and den, granite counters, custom cabinetry & backsplash in the kitchen, bay style windows, a large den that can be used as a 4th bedroom or Office and a spacious master bathroom with dual large walk-in closets. Botanica Lakes is a gated community that features a resort-style pool, spa, sports field, basketball court, tennis, clubhouse, fitness center, dance studio and much more. Rent includes lawn care, Xfinity cable/internet, and monitored home security system. Perfectly located near the airport, I-75 and many shops and restaurants, this home is a can't miss! Call today for a private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10091 Mimosa Silk DR have any available units?
10091 Mimosa Silk DR has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10091 Mimosa Silk DR have?
Some of 10091 Mimosa Silk DR's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10091 Mimosa Silk DR currently offering any rent specials?
10091 Mimosa Silk DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10091 Mimosa Silk DR pet-friendly?
No, 10091 Mimosa Silk DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 10091 Mimosa Silk DR offer parking?
Yes, 10091 Mimosa Silk DR does offer parking.
Does 10091 Mimosa Silk DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10091 Mimosa Silk DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10091 Mimosa Silk DR have a pool?
Yes, 10091 Mimosa Silk DR has a pool.
Does 10091 Mimosa Silk DR have accessible units?
No, 10091 Mimosa Silk DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10091 Mimosa Silk DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 10091 Mimosa Silk DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10091 Mimosa Silk DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 10091 Mimosa Silk DR does not have units with air conditioning.
