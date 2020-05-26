All apartments in Fort Myers
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:25 PM

10074 Poppy Hill DR

10074 Poppy Hill Drive · (239) 693-7263
Location

10074 Poppy Hill Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33966
Heritage Palms

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
gym
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
Don't miss out on this 2 MASTER BEDROOM SUITE OPPORTUNITY! Cypress Landing is very convenient to shopping, restaurants, major highways, beaches, and only minutes to the Southwest Florida International Airport. You won't be disappointed, unless you wait too long! Seasonal rent includes: Electric, water, T.V., Cable, WiFi access, FREE INTERNET, Full washer/dryer in unit, gated entry and amenity access. Amenities include: Beautiful Gated Entry, Bike/Jog Path, Clubhouse, Community Park, Community Pool, Community Room, Community Spa/Hot tub, Exercise Room, Extra Storage, Play Area, Sidewalk, Streetlight, Underground Utility *Note the home is getting ready for you with new paint exterior and interior, appliance and nice backsplash touches. The 1st level, kitchen w/ brand new tile backsplash, breakfast bar, living/dining combination, powder room, Lrg. screened-in lanai w/ storage. The 2nd level has two split Master Suites with full bath, 2 walk-in closets. The master bath has double sinks and glass enclosed shower. Book your 2021 SEASONAL, 6month & ANNUAL lease AVAILABILITY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10074 Poppy Hill DR have any available units?
10074 Poppy Hill DR has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10074 Poppy Hill DR have?
Some of 10074 Poppy Hill DR's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10074 Poppy Hill DR currently offering any rent specials?
10074 Poppy Hill DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10074 Poppy Hill DR pet-friendly?
No, 10074 Poppy Hill DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 10074 Poppy Hill DR offer parking?
No, 10074 Poppy Hill DR does not offer parking.
Does 10074 Poppy Hill DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10074 Poppy Hill DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10074 Poppy Hill DR have a pool?
Yes, 10074 Poppy Hill DR has a pool.
Does 10074 Poppy Hill DR have accessible units?
No, 10074 Poppy Hill DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10074 Poppy Hill DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 10074 Poppy Hill DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10074 Poppy Hill DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 10074 Poppy Hill DR does not have units with air conditioning.
