10074 Poppy Hill DR

Don't miss out on this 2 MASTER BEDROOM SUITE OPPORTUNITY! Cypress Landing is very convenient to shopping, restaurants, major highways, beaches, and only minutes to the Southwest Florida International Airport. You won't be disappointed, unless you wait too long! Seasonal rent includes: Electric, water, T.V., Cable, WiFi access, FREE INTERNET, Full washer/dryer in unit, gated entry and amenity access. Amenities include: Beautiful Gated Entry, Bike/Jog Path, Clubhouse, Community Park, Community Pool, Community Room, Community Spa/Hot tub, Exercise Room, Extra Storage, Play Area, Sidewalk, Streetlight, Underground Utility *Note the home is getting ready for you with new paint exterior and interior, appliance and nice backsplash touches. The 1st level, kitchen w/ brand new tile backsplash, breakfast bar, living/dining combination, powder room, Lrg. screened-in lanai w/ storage. The 2nd level has two split Master Suites with full bath, 2 walk-in closets. The master bath has double sinks and glass enclosed shower. Book your 2021 SEASONAL, 6month & ANNUAL lease AVAILABILITY.