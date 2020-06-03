10063 Majestic AVE

Amenities

parking pool bocce court tennis court clubhouse furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse parking pool tennis court

You have a gorgeous view of the golf course and lake off your lanai in this beautiful fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath with den villa in the golf community of Colonial Country Club. This villa is on the corner with an oversize lot, and views from every angle.

Colonial Country Club has all the amenities you are looking for including tennis, golf, pickleball, bocce, pools throughout, a beautiful dining room and clubhouse and much more. Don't miss out spending your vacation in this spacious home.