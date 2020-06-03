All apartments in Fort Myers
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:25 PM

10063 Majestic AVE

10063 Majestic Avenue · (239) 989-0111
Location

10063 Majestic Avenue, Fort Myers, FL 33913
Colonial Country Club

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

parking
pool
bocce court
tennis court
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
You have a gorgeous view of the golf course and lake off your lanai in this beautiful fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath with den villa in the golf community of Colonial Country Club. This villa is on the corner with an oversize lot, and views from every angle.
Colonial Country Club has all the amenities you are looking for including tennis, golf, pickleball, bocce, pools throughout, a beautiful dining room and clubhouse and much more. Don't miss out spending your vacation in this spacious home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10063 Majestic AVE have any available units?
10063 Majestic AVE has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10063 Majestic AVE have?
Some of 10063 Majestic AVE's amenities include parking, pool, and bocce court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10063 Majestic AVE currently offering any rent specials?
10063 Majestic AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10063 Majestic AVE pet-friendly?
No, 10063 Majestic AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 10063 Majestic AVE offer parking?
Yes, 10063 Majestic AVE does offer parking.
Does 10063 Majestic AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10063 Majestic AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10063 Majestic AVE have a pool?
Yes, 10063 Majestic AVE has a pool.
Does 10063 Majestic AVE have accessible units?
No, 10063 Majestic AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10063 Majestic AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10063 Majestic AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10063 Majestic AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10063 Majestic AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
