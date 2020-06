Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fully renovated home in the newly developed Forum community. Minutes from the I-75 interstate and walking distance from all your errand needs. This beautiful home is complete with 5 bedrooms/2.5 bath, granite counter tops, wood plank tile flooring, current paint colors throughout, stainless steel appliances and much more. This home looks like it's straight from HGTV...it's a must see! Rent includes trash and dogs are ok with approval, call for more detail