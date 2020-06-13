462 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fort Myers Beach, FL

/
140 Estrellita DR
140 Estrellita Drive, Fort Myers Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
Enjoy paradise when you book your stay at Salty Palms. Newly updated with all new baths, and kitchen. Stay up on the deck to dine under the stars, or relax by the heated pool on the extended pool area.
275 Bahia VIA
275 Bahia via, Fort Myers Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
Beach House- 3 bedroom, 2 bath raised cottage on Estero Bay w/stunning views of the small islands throughout the bay & local wildlife. NOT available Jan Feb March.
135 Gulfview AVE
135 Gulfview Avenue, Fort Myers Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
1963 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Spend your vacation at the beach! This beautifully renovated home situated across the street from the white sandy beach.
909 Prescott Street
909 Prescott St, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
5400 sqft
FORT MYERS BEACH AREA Home Features: 5400 Sq Ft. of Panoramic Water Views 3 Bedroom * 3.
Bay Breeze
16001 Bayside Pointe, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1390 sqft
Bay Breeze Apartments in Fort Myers, FL was created like a resort and so we offer many great amenities including a newly designed clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center, theater and game room, fully equipped kitchens, screened
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1359 sqft
Anchor your life in a piece of paradise - in a brand-new apartment home that offers exceptional features and unmatched amenities including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and elevators.
Iona Lakes
15000 Iona Lakes Dr, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1211 sqft
Breezy lakefront apartments with hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community has hot tub, volleyball court, and dog park. 24-hour maintenance available. Just blocks from Caloosahatchee River.
20591 Porthole Court
20591 Porthole Court, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1891 sqft
Come check out this coastal 3/2 single family home is centrally located in Estero and has all the upgrades.
12701 Mastique Beach Blvd Unit 1804
12701 Mastique Beach Blvd, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
2366 sqft
3 bedroom 3 bathroom Vacation Rental - Gorgeous bedroom, 3 bathroom rental available for January! This unit is fully furnished and ready for vacation.
15360 Bellamar Circle, 3523
15360 Bellamar Cir 3523, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1043 sqft
Bellamar at Beachwalk - This turnkey second floor condo features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Just steps to the pool and clubhouse and only minutes to the beach.
15550 Bellamar Circle, 1621
15550 Bellamar Circle, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1809 sqft
Bellamar at Beachwalk - Turn key furnished, second floor condo in the beautiful gated community of Bellamar at Beachwalk in South Fort Myers. This large and spacious coach home sleeps 6-8 people comfortably with three queen bed and two twin beds.
15100 Milagrosa DR
15100 Milagrosa Drive, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Escape to Paradise! Application in progress for this unit - for 12//1/19- 6/4/20. Located in the highly desirable gated community Laguna Lakes this first floor Carriage home has just what you have been looking for! 3 Large bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms.
9059 Spring Mountain WAY
9059 Spring Mountain Way, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Turnkey 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in beautiful Laguna Lakes Community. Beautifully and comfortablly updagted. Two car garage with lake view. Laguna Lakes has great ammenities and located near the beautiful beaches of SW FL.
9169 Red Canyon DR
9169 Red Canyon Drive, Lee County, FL
Lovely 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home in Laguna Lakes. This home has newer carpet, and has been freshly painted! Includes all appliances with washer/dryer.
8674 Colony Trace DR
8674 Colony Trace Drive, Lee County, FL
NEW Rental Opportunities! Enjoy living in one of the most sought after areas in Fort Myers. This 2-story pristine 5 bedrooms/3.5 bathrooms home in a great non-gated community.
12601 Mastique Beach BLVD
12601 Mastique Beach Blvd, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1956 sqft
pectacular views from this 15th floor unit... from The Sanibel Island light house to the Gulf at Fort Myers Beach to the 21 acres community lake... this condo can be rented either furnished or unfurnished annually.
14881 Canaan DR
14881 Canaan Drive, Punta Rassa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Available DECEMBER 2020 & JANUARY 2021 FOR$4400 + 11.5% sales tax. NO ANNUAL RENTAL.
14979 Rivers Edge CT
14979 Rivers Edge Court, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
RENTED JANUARY-APRIL 2021!!MONTH TO MONTH AVAILABLE STARTING IN JUNE,2020 $1500 per month + 11.5% Sales Tax.NEW TILE FLOORS! BEDROOMS HAVE CARPET.
11261 Jacana CT
11261 Jacana Court, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE JANUARY & APRIL 2021 ONLY!$4000 + 11.5% SALES TAX. FEBRUARY & MARCH 2021 ARE RENTED!Off season $1800 per month + 11.5% sales tax.This 2 bedroom +den (which offers 2 twin beds),it is a 3 BEDROOM.
15054 Tamarind Cay CT
15054 Tamarind Cay Court, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
SUMMER SPECIAL-JULY THRU NOVEMBER $1800 PER MONTH + 11.5% SALES TAX!!AVAILABLE MARCH & APRIL 2021 ONLY!!!$4300 PER MONTH + 11.5% SALES TAX.
15048 Tamarind Cay CT
15048 Tamarind Cay Court, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
AVAILABLE MONTH TO MONTH FROM MAY 2020 THROUGH NOVEMBER 2020 FOR ONLY 1800 +11.5 % SALES TAX! DECEMBER 2020 FOR ONLY 4300 +11.5 SALES TAX! CONDO IS ALREADY RENTED JAN-MARCH 2021.
16751 Davis RD
16751 Davis Rd, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE DECEMBER 1, 2020-JANUARY 30, 2021!$5000 PER MONTH + 11.5% SALES TAX AND $175.00 DEPARTURE CLEANING FEE. nOT AVAILABLE AFTER THAT UNTIL APRIL 1, 2021.
3792 Costa Maya WAY
3792 Costa Maya Way, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a great home to rent in Estero, FL? Look no further than this large 2,864 sqft 2nd-floor condo with an awesome water view! Offering 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, and 2 car garage.
16801 Sanibel Sunset CT
16801 Sanibel Sunset Court, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
This beautiful, newly redone 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom, 1st floor unit is Our Hidden Piece of Paradise! Located within walking distance of Sanibel Outlets and Bunche Beach and just a short drive from Ft. Myers Beach, Sanibel and Capitva Islands.
