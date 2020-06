Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Enjoy paradise when you book your stay at Salty Palms. Newly updated with all new baths, and kitchen. Stay up on the deck to dine under the stars, or relax by the heated pool on the extended pool area. Located at the desirable end of the island, you are far enough away for a relaxing vacation, but just a few minutes to great dining and shopping. Be the first to stay with us in this brand new offering.