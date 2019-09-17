All apartments in Forest City
5612 Bear Lake Circle
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

5612 Bear Lake Circle

5612 Bear Lake Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5612 Bear Lake Circle, Forest City, FL 32703

Amenities

garage
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
carpet
fireplace
refrigerator
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/adebc99092 ---- Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Tile flooring throughout, NO CARPET! The open floor plan makes this home perfect for entertaining. Enjoy watching beautiful Florida sunsets across your waterfront view of Little Bear Lake. Conveniently located off Maitland Blvd which provides access to 414, 429, I4, dinning, entertainment and shopping. Refrigerator not included, tenant will need to provide their own. Attached 1 Car Garage Blinds Large Backyard Sweeping Lake View Tile Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

