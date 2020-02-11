3512 Craig Dr Seminole

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely Remodeled 4/2 in Bear Lake Area - TEXT DAILY 407-477-5407 for Open House Times

MUST Visit In-Person BEFORE Applying



Large 1570 Square Ft 4 Bedroom 2 Bath with a fenced yard on a quiet street in the Forest City (Altamonte Springs/Apopka) area off Bear Lake Road.

Completely Remodeled with Fresh Paint, New Kitchen, Tile Flooring throughout, Open floor plan, Large Master Bedroom (Flex Floor Plan for additional Family Room) and Living Room.

New Central Heat and AC, On site utility room. Mud room with shower.



Quiet neighborhood, Great Location near with good schools, close to shopping and bus line. Ready to Move in.



www.ezrent407.com



(RLNE5477270)