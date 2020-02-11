3512 Craig Dr Seminole

Amenities
Completely Remodeled 4/2 in Bear Lake Area - TEXT DAILY 407-477-5407 for Open House Times
MUST Visit In-Person BEFORE Applying
Large 1570 Square Ft 4 Bedroom 2 Bath with a fenced yard on a quiet street in the Forest City (Altamonte Springs/Apopka) area off Bear Lake Road.
Completely Remodeled with Fresh Paint, New Kitchen, Tile Flooring throughout, Open floor plan, Large Master Bedroom (Flex Floor Plan for additional Family Room) and Living Room.
New Central Heat and AC, On site utility room. Mud room with shower.
Quiet neighborhood, Great Location near with good schools, close to shopping and bus line. Ready to Move in.
