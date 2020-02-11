All apartments in Forest City
3512 Craig Dr Seminole

3512 Craig Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3512 Craig Drive, Forest City, FL 32703

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely Remodeled 4/2 in Bear Lake Area - TEXT DAILY 407-477-5407 for Open House Times
MUST Visit In-Person BEFORE Applying

Large 1570 Square Ft 4 Bedroom 2 Bath with a fenced yard on a quiet street in the Forest City (Altamonte Springs/Apopka) area off Bear Lake Road.
Completely Remodeled with Fresh Paint, New Kitchen, Tile Flooring throughout, Open floor plan, Large Master Bedroom (Flex Floor Plan for additional Family Room) and Living Room.
New Central Heat and AC, On site utility room. Mud room with shower.

Quiet neighborhood, Great Location near with good schools, close to shopping and bus line. Ready to Move in.

www.ezrent407.com

(RLNE5477270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3512 Craig Dr Seminole have any available units?
3512 Craig Dr Seminole doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest City, FL.
Is 3512 Craig Dr Seminole currently offering any rent specials?
3512 Craig Dr Seminole is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3512 Craig Dr Seminole pet-friendly?
Yes, 3512 Craig Dr Seminole is pet friendly.
Does 3512 Craig Dr Seminole offer parking?
No, 3512 Craig Dr Seminole does not offer parking.
Does 3512 Craig Dr Seminole have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3512 Craig Dr Seminole does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3512 Craig Dr Seminole have a pool?
No, 3512 Craig Dr Seminole does not have a pool.
Does 3512 Craig Dr Seminole have accessible units?
No, 3512 Craig Dr Seminole does not have accessible units.
Does 3512 Craig Dr Seminole have units with dishwashers?
No, 3512 Craig Dr Seminole does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3512 Craig Dr Seminole have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3512 Craig Dr Seminole has units with air conditioning.

