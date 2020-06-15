112 Willow St

Amenities

w/d hookup carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020! Like New!!! Recently updated 2 bed / 1 bath 1/2 duplex conveniently located in the Heart of Altamonte Springs near major roadways, shopping, & restaurants!! - Very well maintained 2 bed / 1 bath 1/2 duplex conveniently located in the Heart of Altamonte Springs only minutes from major roadways, shopping, & restaurants. Features include laminate wood throughout the living space, a fully equipped kitchen with solid wood cabinets, attached 1 car carport, utility room with washer/dryer hook up, & a HUGE fenced back yard. This unit has been very well maintained. AWESOME LANDLORD!! MUST SEE!!



Please TEXT or call Listing Agent JOHN TURNER (407) 701-0018 with questions or to schedule a showing.



(RLNE3252077)