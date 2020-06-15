All apartments in Forest City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

112 Willow St

112 Willow Ave · (407) 701-0018
Location

112 Willow Ave, Forest City, FL 32714

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 112 Willow St · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020! Like New!!! Recently updated 2 bed / 1 bath 1/2 duplex conveniently located in the Heart of Altamonte Springs near major roadways, shopping, & restaurants!! - Very well maintained 2 bed / 1 bath 1/2 duplex conveniently located in the Heart of Altamonte Springs only minutes from major roadways, shopping, & restaurants. Features include laminate wood throughout the living space, a fully equipped kitchen with solid wood cabinets, attached 1 car carport, utility room with washer/dryer hook up, & a HUGE fenced back yard. This unit has been very well maintained. AWESOME LANDLORD!! MUST SEE!!

Please TEXT or call Listing Agent JOHN TURNER (407) 701-0018 with questions or to schedule a showing.

(RLNE3252077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Willow St have any available units?
112 Willow St has a unit available for $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 112 Willow St currently offering any rent specials?
112 Willow St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Willow St pet-friendly?
No, 112 Willow St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest City.
Does 112 Willow St offer parking?
Yes, 112 Willow St does offer parking.
Does 112 Willow St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Willow St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Willow St have a pool?
No, 112 Willow St does not have a pool.
Does 112 Willow St have accessible units?
No, 112 Willow St does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Willow St have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Willow St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Willow St have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Willow St does not have units with air conditioning.
