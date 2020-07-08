926 Fleming Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Check out this well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath in the heart of Fleming Island. This home has Fresh paint, Stainless Steel appliances, Vinyl plank flooring throughout and a huge open floorplan. Enjoy the outdoors with a screened in patio and also an extended paver patio with fireplace and great space for entertaining.



One small pet is allowed with a $400 non-refundable pet fee. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including Electric, water, and sewer. Applications can be filled out at www.904rents.com or you can schedule a showing here Showings can also be scheduled at this link: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/eraheavenerrealty. A minimum preferred credit score of 600 and at least three and a half times the rent is required in monthly income. Income needs to be verified as well as an employment and background check is required. No evictions and no felonies is a requirement. Contact Matt Miller with ERA Real Estate for more information at matty@mattysells.com.