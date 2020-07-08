All apartments in Fleming Island
Fleming Island, FL
926 Fleming Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 7:07 PM

926 Fleming Street

926 Fleming Street · No Longer Available
Location

926 Fleming Street, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Check out this well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath in the heart of Fleming Island. This home has Fresh paint, Stainless Steel appliances, Vinyl plank flooring throughout and a huge open floorplan. Enjoy the outdoors with a screened in patio and also an extended paver patio with fireplace and great space for entertaining.

One small pet is allowed with a $400 non-refundable pet fee. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including Electric, water, and sewer. Applications can be filled out at www.904rents.com or you can schedule a showing here Showings can also be scheduled at this link: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/eraheavenerrealty. A minimum preferred credit score of 600 and at least three and a half times the rent is required in monthly income. Income needs to be verified as well as an employment and background check is required. No evictions and no felonies is a requirement. Contact Matt Miller with ERA Real Estate for more information at matty@mattysells.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 926 Fleming Street have any available units?
926 Fleming Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 926 Fleming Street have?
Some of 926 Fleming Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 926 Fleming Street currently offering any rent specials?
926 Fleming Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 Fleming Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 926 Fleming Street is pet friendly.
Does 926 Fleming Street offer parking?
Yes, 926 Fleming Street offers parking.
Does 926 Fleming Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 926 Fleming Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 Fleming Street have a pool?
No, 926 Fleming Street does not have a pool.
Does 926 Fleming Street have accessible units?
No, 926 Fleming Street does not have accessible units.
Does 926 Fleming Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 926 Fleming Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 926 Fleming Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 926 Fleming Street has units with air conditioning.

