2298 EAGLE PERCH PL
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

2298 EAGLE PERCH PL

2298 Eagle Perch Pl · No Longer Available
Location

2298 Eagle Perch Pl, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Not your average rental! Gorgeous 4 bedroom/3 bathroom home in Eagle Perch. Open floor plan with tons of natural light! Owners's suite features tray ceilings and a spacious bathroom with dual vanities, a walk-in shower, and large garden tub. Kitchen is fully upgraded with granite countertops and stainless appliances. Relax outside on the screened-patio or in your private fenced backyard! Big plus here: you have access to the state of the art Eagle Harbor amenities including swimming pools, sports courts, boat launch, running trails and more! Located in top-rated Clay County school district. W/D hookups provided. Pets welcome with owner's approval and a $250 non refundable per pet fee. Non-smokers only, please. Available 7/5.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2298 EAGLE PERCH PL have any available units?
2298 EAGLE PERCH PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 2298 EAGLE PERCH PL have?
Some of 2298 EAGLE PERCH PL's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2298 EAGLE PERCH PL currently offering any rent specials?
2298 EAGLE PERCH PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2298 EAGLE PERCH PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 2298 EAGLE PERCH PL is pet friendly.
Does 2298 EAGLE PERCH PL offer parking?
Yes, 2298 EAGLE PERCH PL does offer parking.
Does 2298 EAGLE PERCH PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2298 EAGLE PERCH PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2298 EAGLE PERCH PL have a pool?
Yes, 2298 EAGLE PERCH PL has a pool.
Does 2298 EAGLE PERCH PL have accessible units?
No, 2298 EAGLE PERCH PL does not have accessible units.
Does 2298 EAGLE PERCH PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2298 EAGLE PERCH PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 2298 EAGLE PERCH PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 2298 EAGLE PERCH PL does not have units with air conditioning.
