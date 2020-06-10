2298 EAGLE PERCH PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Not your average rental! Gorgeous 4 bedroom/3 bathroom home in Eagle Perch. Open floor plan with tons of natural light! Owners's suite features tray ceilings and a spacious bathroom with dual vanities, a walk-in shower, and large garden tub. Kitchen is fully upgraded with granite countertops and stainless appliances. Relax outside on the screened-patio or in your private fenced backyard! Big plus here: you have access to the state of the art Eagle Harbor amenities including swimming pools, sports courts, boat launch, running trails and more! Located in top-rated Clay County school district. W/D hookups provided. Pets welcome with owner's approval and a $250 non refundable per pet fee. Non-smokers only, please. Available 7/5.