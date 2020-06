Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage home in Eagle Harbor. Also has an office/Study. This home has lots of upgrades including granite countertops, stainless appliances, plantation shutters, and wood floors. Enjoy your cup of coffee on your very own oversized lanai overlooking the lagoon. This home has great views from the breakfast nook, family room, and master bedroom. The vanishing sliders makes this home great for entertaining. Great schools and amenities. ***NO PETS ALLOWED***