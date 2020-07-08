2067 HERITAGE OAKS CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Great Fleming Island Plantation single story property with 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Kitchen open to family rm and formal dining area space. Front den/formal living/office. Large family rm w/fireplace and neutral color tile floors throughout home, Brand new carpet in all bedrooms. Gorgeous Kitchen with upgraded cherry cabinets GE black appliances, perfect layout w/breakfast bar, Natural light throughout home. Covered patio space off of family rm. House backs up to natural preserve, so you will never have neighbors in the rear. Fleming Island amenities include A rated school districts, tennis courts, pools, golf course and bike running paths. Many wonderful outdoor activities await you!