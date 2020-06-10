All apartments in Fleming Island
2040 SECRET GARDEN LN
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:09 AM

2040 SECRET GARDEN LN

2040 Secret Garden Ln · (904) 452-4502
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2040 Secret Garden Ln, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1966 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Come home to The Enclave, a premiere condominium community in Eagle Harbor at Fleming Island. Enjoy the spacious 1966 square feet of this beautiful 3 bed/3 bath condominium with screened balcony for those wooded/golf course views. Drive under one stall garage with room to park one more in the driveway, and all living areas on level 2. Newer kitchen appliances, washer/dryer hookups. Only minutes to NAS Jacksonville/I2-95 and mere seconds to all the shopping, restaurants and amenities Fleming Island and Eagle Harbor have to offer. Washer/Dryer, stainless appliances, generously large bedrooms, each with its own bath. All living spaces are on the 2nd level. NO PETS, NO SMOKING ON PREMISES

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2040 SECRET GARDEN LN have any available units?
2040 SECRET GARDEN LN has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2040 SECRET GARDEN LN have?
Some of 2040 SECRET GARDEN LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2040 SECRET GARDEN LN currently offering any rent specials?
2040 SECRET GARDEN LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2040 SECRET GARDEN LN pet-friendly?
No, 2040 SECRET GARDEN LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fleming Island.
Does 2040 SECRET GARDEN LN offer parking?
Yes, 2040 SECRET GARDEN LN does offer parking.
Does 2040 SECRET GARDEN LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2040 SECRET GARDEN LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2040 SECRET GARDEN LN have a pool?
Yes, 2040 SECRET GARDEN LN has a pool.
Does 2040 SECRET GARDEN LN have accessible units?
No, 2040 SECRET GARDEN LN does not have accessible units.
Does 2040 SECRET GARDEN LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2040 SECRET GARDEN LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 2040 SECRET GARDEN LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 2040 SECRET GARDEN LN does not have units with air conditioning.
