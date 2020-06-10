2040 SECRET GARDEN LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Come home to The Enclave, a premiere condominium community in Eagle Harbor at Fleming Island. Enjoy the spacious 1966 square feet of this beautiful 3 bed/3 bath condominium with screened balcony for those wooded/golf course views. Drive under one stall garage with room to park one more in the driveway, and all living areas on level 2. Newer kitchen appliances, washer/dryer hookups. Only minutes to NAS Jacksonville/I2-95 and mere seconds to all the shopping, restaurants and amenities Fleming Island and Eagle Harbor have to offer. Washer/Dryer, stainless appliances, generously large bedrooms, each with its own bath. All living spaces are on the 2nd level. NO PETS, NO SMOKING ON PREMISES