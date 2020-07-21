2010 RIVERGATE DR

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Simply STUNNING, CUSTOM home. From the moment you walk in the front door, you feel like you have arrived home. A custom barn door makes the designer study secluded and the open dining room invites you to host all holiday meals at YOUR stunning home. The kitchen has several glass front cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The family room has a one of a kind fireplace mantel perfectly sized to hold photos of all your family memories! Next to the kitchen is an informal eating room which leads to a screened lanai and features a custom painted wooden ceiling. From morning coffee to evening socials, this lanai will certainly work for all occasions. All flooring is either wood or tiled and must be seen to believe! This home is rare find in the rental market!