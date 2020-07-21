All apartments in Fleming Island
Find more places like 2010 RIVERGATE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fleming Island, FL
/
2010 RIVERGATE DR
Last updated December 14 2019 at 1:07 PM

2010 RIVERGATE DR

2010 Rivergate Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fleming Island
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2010 Rivergate Drive, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Simply STUNNING, CUSTOM home. From the moment you walk in the front door, you feel like you have arrived home. A custom barn door makes the designer study secluded and the open dining room invites you to host all holiday meals at YOUR stunning home. The kitchen has several glass front cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The family room has a one of a kind fireplace mantel perfectly sized to hold photos of all your family memories! Next to the kitchen is an informal eating room which leads to a screened lanai and features a custom painted wooden ceiling. From morning coffee to evening socials, this lanai will certainly work for all occasions. All flooring is either wood or tiled and must be seen to believe! This home is rare find in the rental market!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2010 RIVERGATE DR have any available units?
2010 RIVERGATE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 2010 RIVERGATE DR have?
Some of 2010 RIVERGATE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2010 RIVERGATE DR currently offering any rent specials?
2010 RIVERGATE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2010 RIVERGATE DR pet-friendly?
No, 2010 RIVERGATE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fleming Island.
Does 2010 RIVERGATE DR offer parking?
No, 2010 RIVERGATE DR does not offer parking.
Does 2010 RIVERGATE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2010 RIVERGATE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2010 RIVERGATE DR have a pool?
Yes, 2010 RIVERGATE DR has a pool.
Does 2010 RIVERGATE DR have accessible units?
No, 2010 RIVERGATE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2010 RIVERGATE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2010 RIVERGATE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 2010 RIVERGATE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2010 RIVERGATE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220
Fleming Island, FL 32003

Similar Pages

Fleming Island 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFleming Island 2 Bedroom Apartments
Fleming Island Accessible ApartmentsFleming Island Apartments with Balconies
Fleming Island Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GANocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLKingsland, GA
St. Augustine Shores, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FLStarke, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida