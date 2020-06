Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome Home! Established community, large lot home, ready NOW! Spacious floor plan- formal dining and living space, cozy family room with fireplace is open to kitchen and breakfast area. Split floor plan- spacious master with en-suite. Two other bedrooms share a bathroom. Two Car Garage- laundry room inside. Screened Patio with LARGE Fenced Backyard. YARD CARE INCLUDED. close to NAS JAX, Shopping, Dining, and Major highways. Come see today!