Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool fireplace ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Beautiful 3BR/2BA rental home in Eagle Harbor with over 1,700 sq. ft. of living space, split bedrooms, separate dining, fireplace, new neutral interior paint, luxury vinyl plank floors in living and dining room, master bath and master closet, new carpet in bedrooms, new exterior paint, this home is well maintained! Eagle Harbor amenities and lawn care included in rent!! Property backs up to a pond and is situated in a cul de sac!