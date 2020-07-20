1663 Blackhawk Ct

Amenities

Charming 4/2 Eagle Harbor Home in cul-de-sac with screened lanai and W/D included! - This 4 bedroom, 2 bath split-floor plan home is situated on a cul-de-sac in the sought after Eagle Harbor Community! It boasts an open kitchen with walk-in pantry, a separate formal dining room, large living room, a front room that could be an office or playroom and an inside laundry room that includes washer/dryer! Wood and tile floors throughout, carpet in bedrooms. Also houses a screened lanai with large extended patio, and 2 car garage. All with community amenities!



No Pets Allowed



