All apartments in Fleming Island
Find more places like 1251 FLOYD ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fleming Island, FL
/
1251 FLOYD ST
Last updated June 7 2020 at 6:08 PM

1251 FLOYD ST

1251 Floyd Street · (904) 297-2022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fleming Island
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments under $1,300
See all

Location

1251 Floyd Street, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2052 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Check out this beautifully designed four bedroom, two bathroom, 2052 sf home with office located on a secluded cul-da-sac in desired Fleming Island. This home features a brand new roof, new floors throughout the home, spacious bathrooms, and a beautifully maintained kitchen complete with an island, and gas stovetop. Included is a highly efficient instant hot water heater. Step out and sip your morning coffee on the back porch. The shed in the backyard is complete with electricity, great for any man with tools! This home is the epitome of charm from the front door to the back! No Pets, No Section 8!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1251 FLOYD ST have any available units?
1251 FLOYD ST has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1251 FLOYD ST have?
Some of 1251 FLOYD ST's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1251 FLOYD ST currently offering any rent specials?
1251 FLOYD ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1251 FLOYD ST pet-friendly?
No, 1251 FLOYD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fleming Island.
Does 1251 FLOYD ST offer parking?
Yes, 1251 FLOYD ST does offer parking.
Does 1251 FLOYD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1251 FLOYD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1251 FLOYD ST have a pool?
No, 1251 FLOYD ST does not have a pool.
Does 1251 FLOYD ST have accessible units?
No, 1251 FLOYD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1251 FLOYD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1251 FLOYD ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1251 FLOYD ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1251 FLOYD ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1251 FLOYD ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220
Fleming Island, FL 32003

Similar Pages

Fleming Island 2 BedroomsFleming Island 3 Bedrooms
Fleming Island Accessible ApartmentsFleming Island Apartments under $1,300
Fleming Island Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity