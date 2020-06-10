1251 FLOYD ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Check out this beautifully designed four bedroom, two bathroom, 2052 sf home with office located on a secluded cul-da-sac in desired Fleming Island. This home features a brand new roof, new floors throughout the home, spacious bathrooms, and a beautifully maintained kitchen complete with an island, and gas stovetop. Included is a highly efficient instant hot water heater. Step out and sip your morning coffee on the back porch. The shed in the backyard is complete with electricity, great for any man with tools! This home is the epitome of charm from the front door to the back! No Pets, No Section 8!