Amenities

patio / balcony garage ceiling fan clubhouse bbq/grill

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill garage

VACATION RENTAL - Our 3BR 3 Bath home with shake shingles on the outside gives it that rustic/cape cod look but inside it takes on a more unique modern flair. The tri level stairs inside set the rooms apart. The downstairs has a large Living room with ample seating and a TV. A few steps up is a fully equipped Kitchen a Dining area that seats 6 and a Bedroom with two queen beds and Bath. The Dining area has additional chairs available. Upstairs there is a loft with a TV and sectional, a Bedroom with full size bunks upper & lower as well as a twin trundle with its own bath. The Master has a King size bed with a TV & a private bath. There is a nice open deck with 2 chaise lounge chairs, a table with seating for 6 under an umbrella & grill. The enclosed garage area is also available to park bikes & motorcycles . Surfboard & kayak are waiting to be used & the backyard is open for kids to play ball or set up badminton. The sand street out front makes you want to walk barefoot to the beach.