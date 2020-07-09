/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:35 AM
325 Apartments for rent in Fisher Island, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Fisher Island
6835 Fisher Island Dr
6835 Fisher Island Dr, Fisher Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$35,000
East facing, 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath with sparkling ocean views from Fisher Island’s newest and most desirable building, Pallaza della Luna. This flow-thru unit, with East to West facing balconies, has 10 foot floor to ceiling windows.
1 of 54
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Fisher Island
7744 Fisher Island Dr
7744 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
6 Bedrooms
$29,000
Oceanfront view of direct ocean and government cut, center stack privacy to the fullest, residence furnished/ turn-key is ready for move-in. Lease term flexible 6, 12 or 18 months.
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Fisher Island
2422 Fisher Island Dr
2422 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$11,500
This lovely Bayside Village 3 bedrooms 3.5 bath rental unit has gorgeous SW views of downtown Miami and Biscayne Bay. Available for long term rental.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Fisher Island
19121 Fisher Island Dr
19121 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
Visit this lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath Seaside Village rental available to rent short term or long term. Price will be upon request for short term.
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Fisher Island
5235 Fisher Island Dr
5235 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$10,500
EXPERIENCE FISHER ISLAND LIVING AT ITS FINEST IN THIS LOVELY 3RD FLOOR BAYVIEW UNIT OFFERING BREATHTAKING PANORAMIC VIEWS OF BISCAYNE BAY AND THE MIAMI DOWNTOWN SKYLINE.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Fisher Island
19232 Fisher Island Dr
19232 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
Experience Fisher Island living in this lovely fully furnished 3rd floor Seaside Village condo overlooking the ocean.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Fisher Island
19222 Fisher Island Dr
19222 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
OCEAN DIRECT VIEWS FROM THIS GORGEOUS 2ND FLOOR SEASIDE VILLAGE RENTAL. PROFESSIONALLY DESIGNED & RENOVATED. FEATURES INCLUDE: 3 BEDROOMS, 3.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Fisher Island
19123 Fisher Island Dr
19123 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
EXPERIENCE FISHER ISLAND LIVING IN THIS GORGEOUS SEASIDE VILLAGE UNIT THAT HAS BEEN COMPLETELY RENOVATED.
1 of 46
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Fisher Island
7964 Fisher Island Dr
7964 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
5 Bedrooms
$55,000
This one of a kind newly renovated gem greets you with 20 foot ceilings, a skylight and ocean direct views of the Atlantic ocean, government cut and Miami downtown.
Results within 1 mile of Fisher Island
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Point
90 Alton Rd 2006
90 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,900
780 sqft
Cozy apartment - Property Id: 169116 “The Yacht Club is the best bay side building in South of Fifth! This 20th floor faces the West Bay side of the building with sweeping views of Fisher Island, Downtown and the Miami Beach Marina.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
West Avenue
650 West Ave
650 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
Direct Bay and Miami skyline view split floor plan and bathrooms, The Floridian is a 5 star amenities building with 2 pools with food and beverage service, grocery store, hairdresser, tennis court, gym, wonderful location, walking distance to
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Flamingo-Lummus
701 Meridian Ave
701 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Seldom available South Beach Villa! Remodeled open floor plan with 9' ceilings, beautiful floors, new vanity, freshly painted, Impact Windows, European style kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tank-less water heater, air conditioner with heat
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Flamingo-Lummus
631 Euclid Ave
631 Euclid Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL JUNE 25TH, CAN BE EASILY SHOWN. BEAUTIFUL SOPHISTICATED FURNISHED UNIT IN CHARMING ART DECO BUILDING IN THE HEART OF SOUTH BEACH! 2ND FLOOR COZY CORNER UNIT FULLY EQUIPPED WITH WASHER AND DRYER.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
South Point
220 Collins Ave
220 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,375
390 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, REMODELED,MODERN STUDIO APARTMENT STEPS FROM THE BEACH IN THE EXCLUSIVE SOUTH OF 5TH AREA! BRAND NEW KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND NEW APPLIANCES!! PORCELAIN FLOORS!! NEWLY REMODELED BATHROOM!!WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT!!PERFECT LOCATION
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Flamingo-Lummus
624 Michigan Avenue
624 Michigan Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,800
1800 sqft
Brand new 2 bed/2-bathroom townhouse 1,800 sq feet with private roof top/ barbecue and covered assigned parking spot in the heart of South Beach. Washer/dryer and wood floors, closet space and more. More info & apply online at https://hunt.
1 of 63
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
West Avenue
520 W West Ave
520 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$7,950
1929 sqft
2 bedroom + 2 bathroom+ large Den, 9 Ft ceilings unit with amazing water views, Downtown, Fisher and Star Island. Master Spa Bath with steam room. Designer finishes throughout, custom closets.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
South Point
242 E Washington Ave
242 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$12,000
This house is for someone that loves details, has exquisite taste and that enjoys privacy. Moreover, restaurants, parks, highway and beach are located within only a few blocks away.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
South Point
212 Washington Ave
212 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
MAZING TOWNHOUSE IN SOUTH OF FIFTH ,3 FLOORS,ENTRY WITH GARAGE,SECOND FLOOR KITCHEN AND LIVING AREA GUEST BATHROOM,THIRD FLOOR MASTER BEDROOM AND SECOND BEDROOM WITH 2 BATHROOMS AND SHARING SHOWER ,WALKING DISTANT TO ALL RESTAURANT IN SOUTH OF FIFTH.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
South Point
820 3rd St
820 3rd Street, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Live your best life at this very bright top corner residence.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
South Point
730 3rd St
730 3rd Street, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,990
RARE RENTAL at The Armitage Place Condo South of Fifth (a courtyard open air low rise building) that is walking distance to the beach/shops/restaurants/an elementary school, and the beautiful South Pointe Park.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Flamingo-Lummus
719 Euclid Ave
719 Euclid Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,150
1 Bedroom
Ask
Big size Studio in the heart of SOBE, few blocks from the Ocean, shops, and all restaurants. Washer and dryer in bldg. It comes with One assigned parking space.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Flamingo-Lummus
801 Meridian Ave
801 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,535
Updated 1 bed/bath tile floors all over plenty of closet space balcony and 1 assigned, gated and secured parking space.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Flamingo-Lummus
720 Collins Ave
720 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Welcome to these updated 1 bed/1bath apt located 1 block from the ocean and surrounded by great shopping and dinning.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
South Point
828 3rd St
828 3rd Street, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,700
Spacious 1,694 SQFT loft style condo located in the heart of South Beach/SoFi neighborhood. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with front porch and exterior patio. Features include, laundry, heated swimming pool, 2 assigned covered parking spaces.
