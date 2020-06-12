Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:24 PM

148 Apartments for rent in Fisher Island, FL with garage

Fisher Island apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an...

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
2422 Fisher Island Dr
2422 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$11,500
This lovely Bayside Village 3 bedrooms 3.5 bath rental unit has gorgeous SW views of downtown Miami and Biscayne Bay. Available for long term rental.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
5235 Fisher Island Dr
5235 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$10,500
EXPERIENCE FISHER ISLAND LIVING AT ITS FINEST IN THIS LOVELY 3RD FLOOR BAYVIEW UNIT OFFERING BREATHTAKING PANORAMIC VIEWS OF BISCAYNE BAY AND THE MIAMI DOWNTOWN SKYLINE.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
19232 Fisher Island Dr
19232 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
Experience Fisher Island living in this lovely fully furnished 3rd floor Seaside Village condo overlooking the ocean.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
19211 Fisher Island Dr
19211 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
Experience Fisher Island living in this charming Lanai ground floor Seaside Village condo with a lovely garden view. The unit is offered fully furnished and available to rent weekly,monthly, seasonal or yearly.
Results within 1 mile of Fisher Island

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
South Point
1 Unit Available
226 Ocean Drive
226 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1323 sqft
Ocean View, Large 2/2 corner unit in the residential and quiet location of Ocean Drive. Luminous and luxurious interior, impeccably furnished , marble floors, 2 large Marble Bathrooms, Jacuzzi, Fully Equipped newly renovated Kitchen.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Point
1 Unit Available
300 Collins Ave Unit 200
300 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2600 sqft
300 collins is the top ultra luxury condominium in the heart of south beach south of fifth neighborhood. Rare corner unit townhome 3 bedroom & 3 full and 1 half bathroom just 2 blocks from beach in sofi.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
South Point
1 Unit Available
240 Collins Ave
240 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
665 sqft
Price reduced from $1600 to $1450! Large, open, renovated and comfortable 1 bed, 1 bath with a balcony for lease.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
701 Collins Ave
701 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Come live at the beach! One block from the sand and the clubs at Ocean Dr. South Beach! Secured parking. Beautiful views from the expansive wraparound balcony. 2/1 Corner unit. Granite counter-tops. Totally updated. Impact windows and doors.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
719 Euclid Ave
719 Euclid Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,195
1 Bedroom
Ask
Big size Studio in the heart of SOBE, few blocks from the Ocean, shops, and all restaurants. Washer and dryer in bldg. It comes with One assigned parking space.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
South Point
1 Unit Available
400 Alton Rd
400 Alton Road, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$24,900
Stunning views of the ocean, Miami Beach, Downtown Skyline & all the Islands from every room of this Lower Penthouse at the Murano Grande. 3 Bedrooms + Media Room + Maid's quarters. Formal living and dining + family room and breakfast nook..

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
West Avenue
1 Unit Available
650 West
650 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
Beautiful 2/2 with South Beach and ocean views, marble floors split floor plan, Amenities includes gym, 2 pools, sauna, BBQ area, In the heart of South Beach, close to restaurants, and shops.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
West Avenue
1 Unit Available
650 West Ave
650 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You will feel like you are living in a boat in this unit. The unit has Biscayne Bay, Port of Miami, Star Island and Downtown Miami Skyline views. The sunset views from this unit are amazing.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
South Point
1 Unit Available
220 Washington Ave
220 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,900
This perfect South Beach hideaway has just come to market - South of 5th, a few short blocks from the ocean. Quiet 16 unit building with perfect combination of location, parking and space. This top floor unit is filled with sunshine and sky views.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
822 LENOX AV
822 Lenox Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
MEDITERRANEAN BUILDING VERY CHARMING FURNISHED 1 BED - 1 BATH, WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT. WITH ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE, CENTRAL AC, TILES FLOORS.3 blocks from Flamingo Park and shops, WALKING DISTANCE TO OCEAN DRIVE AND THE BEACH

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
720 Collins Ave
720 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,535
Welcome to these updated 1 bed/1bath apt located 1 block from the ocean and surrounded by great shopping and dinning.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
South Point
1 Unit Available
421 Meridian Ave
421 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
Meridian 5 is a newer boutique property with only 20 modern 2-story lofts.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
West Avenue
1 Unit Available
540 West Ave
540 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1168 sqft
Corner unit with 270 degrees majestic views. Featuring travertino floors, open kitchen filled with natural light, largest balcony in the building and tastefully furnished. Fantastic building with excellent service.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
South Point
1 Unit Available
50 S POINTE DR
50 South Pointe Drive, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
GREAT SPLIT FLOOR PLAN CORNER UNIT WITH BREATHTAKING VIEWS OF SOUTH BEACH AND GOVERNMENT CUT. WATCH THE CRUISE SHIPS FROM THE TERRACE, BEAUTIFULLY FINISHED, PRIVATE ELEVATOR. A MUST SEE!! LANDLORD REQUIRES 1ST MONTH AND 2ND MONTHS SECURITY DEPOSIT.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
South Point
1 Unit Available
206 Washington Ave
206 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
Two BR, three-level townhome in prime, South of Fifth location has 1,100 SqFt of living space and modern touches throughout. Private garage w/remote control adds to the sense of security in the building.

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
West Avenue
1 Unit Available
520 W West Ave
520 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$7,950
2 bedroom + 2 bathroom+ large Den, 9 Ft ceilings unit with amazing water views, Downtown, Fisher and Star Island. Master Spa Bath with steam room. Designer finishes throughout, custom closets.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
631 Jefferson Ave
631 Jefferson Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
690 sqft
You cannot miss this opportunity: 1 Bedroom unit in South Beach in a perfect location, great price, individually gated, over sized parking space included, secured building w/fence & elevator.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
South Point
1 Unit Available
212 Washington Ave
212 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
MAZING TOWNHOUSE IN SOUTH OF FIFTH ,3 FLOORS,ENTRY WITH GARAGE,SECOND FLOOR KITCHEN AND LIVING AREA GUEST BATHROOM,THIRD FLOOR MASTER BEDROOM AND SECOND BEDROOM WITH 2 BATHROOMS AND SHARING SHOWER ,WALKING DISTANT TO ALL RESTAURANT IN SOUTH OF FIFTH.

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
South Point
1 Unit Available
800 S Pointe Dr
800 South Pointe Drive, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$45,000
HAUTE DESIGNER LUIS BUSTAMANTE DELIVERS THIS STUNNING RESIDENCE IN ORGANIC HUES OF NEUTRAL BEIGES & CREAMS AT APOGEE ~ SOUTH OF 5TH STREET'S MOST PRESTIGIOUS ADDRESS! Turnkey with Italian Furnishings throughout this 4,154 interior sq ft 4 Bedroom

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
801 Meridian Ave
801 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,545
Updated 1 bed/bath tile floors all over plenty of closet space balcony and 1 assigned and gated parking space.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Fisher Island, FL

Fisher Island apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

