6518 BRIDGECREST DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Open and bright floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms property located in the great FishHawk Ranch! This great home has laminate floors and tile. Private dining area, and breakfast bar in the kitchen. Nice stainless still appliances. You can sit/ relax in your large family room and enjoy looking outside through your large sliding doors at the back porch and the large back yard. Master bedroom comes with dual sinks, garden tub, shower and nice walk in closet. You will be able to see a lot of potential with this floor plan. This community provides you to enjoy a resort style pools, parks, playgrounds, tennis courts, and fitness center as well as nature trails for miles and miles! Call me today to see your future home!