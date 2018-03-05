All apartments in Fish Hawk
6518 BRIDGECREST DRIVE
6518 BRIDGECREST DRIVE

6518 Bridgecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6518 Bridgecrest Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Open and bright floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms property located in the great FishHawk Ranch! This great home has laminate floors and tile. Private dining area, and breakfast bar in the kitchen. Nice stainless still appliances. You can sit/ relax in your large family room and enjoy looking outside through your large sliding doors at the back porch and the large back yard. Master bedroom comes with dual sinks, garden tub, shower and nice walk in closet. You will be able to see a lot of potential with this floor plan. This community provides you to enjoy a resort style pools, parks, playgrounds, tennis courts, and fitness center as well as nature trails for miles and miles! Call me today to see your future home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6518 BRIDGECREST DRIVE have any available units?
6518 BRIDGECREST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 6518 BRIDGECREST DRIVE have?
Some of 6518 BRIDGECREST DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6518 BRIDGECREST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6518 BRIDGECREST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6518 BRIDGECREST DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6518 BRIDGECREST DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 6518 BRIDGECREST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6518 BRIDGECREST DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6518 BRIDGECREST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6518 BRIDGECREST DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6518 BRIDGECREST DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6518 BRIDGECREST DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6518 BRIDGECREST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6518 BRIDGECREST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6518 BRIDGECREST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6518 BRIDGECREST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6518 BRIDGECREST DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6518 BRIDGECREST DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
