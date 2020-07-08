All apartments in Fish Hawk
Fish Hawk, FL
6121 AVOCETRIDGE DRIVE
Last updated May 20 2020 at 7:07 PM

6121 AVOCETRIDGE DRIVE

6121 Avocetridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6121 Avocetridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Amazing ½ Acre Cul de Sac Estate overlooking Pond in Gated Avocet! One of the BEST Lots in Fishhawk in Cul de Sac w/Pond view that is far enough away to treasure on Half Acre sprawl! Custom Hannah Bartoletta Tile Roofhome w/Magnificent Grand Paver Courtyard Entry w/Oversized 3 Car Garage! Grand Foyer Entry soaring 30 feet greeted by wood floors & Circular Stairs to 3 Secondary Bdrms. Formal Sunken Living Room w/Gas Fireplace! Formal Dining Rm is elevated Elegance offset with Pillars! Sunken Great Rm w/30 Foot Ceilings & French Doors to Pool/Spa Entertaining area! Kitchen is cooking dream w/Granite Counters, 42” Cherry Cabinets & Bay Breakfast Nook w/Mitered Glass overlooking Pool/Spa and cherished Private Estate View! Master Bdrm is on First Floor w/Sitting Rm area, Dedicated AC system for Master Suite, Master Bath adorned in Granite has His & Hers Counters, Deep Garden Tub & Oversized Walk-in Shower, Master Closet is ample w/2 Sides & Separate Linen closet. Large Office on First Floor w/ Half Bath w/dual access to hall or Office to be offered to Guests. Dedicated Laundry Rm w/Cabinets & Sink! Dual Stairs to upstairs, Front Stairs & Backstairs by Kitchen/Laundry Rm. Upstairs there are 2 Bdrms Oversized w/ Full Bath. 3rd Bdrm Suite is split w/Full Bath that has walk-in Shower! Bonus Room w/Closets has many options due to the Grand size! Pool/Spa is a Grand Entertaining area w/Dedicated Half Bath & Shower Area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6121 AVOCETRIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
6121 AVOCETRIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 6121 AVOCETRIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 6121 AVOCETRIDGE DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6121 AVOCETRIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6121 AVOCETRIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6121 AVOCETRIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6121 AVOCETRIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 6121 AVOCETRIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6121 AVOCETRIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6121 AVOCETRIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6121 AVOCETRIDGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6121 AVOCETRIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6121 AVOCETRIDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6121 AVOCETRIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6121 AVOCETRIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6121 AVOCETRIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6121 AVOCETRIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6121 AVOCETRIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6121 AVOCETRIDGE DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

