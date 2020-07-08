6121 AVOCETRIDGE DRIVE

Amenities
Amazing ½ Acre Cul de Sac Estate overlooking Pond in Gated Avocet! One of the BEST Lots in Fishhawk in Cul de Sac w/Pond view that is far enough away to treasure on Half Acre sprawl! Custom Hannah Bartoletta Tile Roofhome w/Magnificent Grand Paver Courtyard Entry w/Oversized 3 Car Garage! Grand Foyer Entry soaring 30 feet greeted by wood floors & Circular Stairs to 3 Secondary Bdrms. Formal Sunken Living Room w/Gas Fireplace! Formal Dining Rm is elevated Elegance offset with Pillars! Sunken Great Rm w/30 Foot Ceilings & French Doors to Pool/Spa Entertaining area! Kitchen is cooking dream w/Granite Counters, 42” Cherry Cabinets & Bay Breakfast Nook w/Mitered Glass overlooking Pool/Spa and cherished Private Estate View! Master Bdrm is on First Floor w/Sitting Rm area, Dedicated AC system for Master Suite, Master Bath adorned in Granite has His & Hers Counters, Deep Garden Tub & Oversized Walk-in Shower, Master Closet is ample w/2 Sides & Separate Linen closet. Large Office on First Floor w/ Half Bath w/dual access to hall or Office to be offered to Guests. Dedicated Laundry Rm w/Cabinets & Sink! Dual Stairs to upstairs, Front Stairs & Backstairs by Kitchen/Laundry Rm. Upstairs there are 2 Bdrms Oversized w/ Full Bath. 3rd Bdrm Suite is split w/Full Bath that has walk-in Shower! Bonus Room w/Closets has many options due to the Grand size! Pool/Spa is a Grand Entertaining area w/Dedicated Half Bath & Shower Area!