6040 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court coffee bar dog park gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

**VERY RARE OPPORTUNITY*** ONLY 6 OF THESE UNITS EXIST IN ALL OF FISHHAWK RANCH! SUPER EFFICIENT AND BEAUTIFUL, 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH FISHHAWK RANCH CONDO WITH VERY LARGE 14 Ft X 38 FT, 2-CAR TANDEM GARAGE SO NO NEED FOR A STORAGE UNIT. LOCATED DIRECTLY ACROSS FROM PARK SQUARE WITH IT'S NUMEROUS RESTAURANTS, COFFEE SHOP AND WIDE VARIETY OF EVENTS! HIGH QUALITY "CARDEL" BUILT UNIT WITH CERAMIC TILE IN ALL LIVING AREAS, AND NEW WOOD FLOORS IN BEDROOMS. GRANITE COUNTERS THROUGHOUT, MAPLE CABINETS WITH CROWN MOLDING, DOUBLE TRAY CEILING IN MASTER AND DINING ROOM, AND SINGLE TRAY CEILING IN SECOND BEDROOM. SECURITY SYSTEM, ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDING WASHER & DRYER, AND PLANTATION SHUTTERS THROUGHOUT. ENJOY THE FISHHAWK RANCH LIFESTYLE AND AMENITIES INCLUDING SEVEN POOLS, 4 FITNESS CENTERS, WALKING/HIKING TRAILS, CLAY AS WELL AS CONCRETE TENNIS COURTS, BASKETBALL COURTS, SKATEBOARD PARK, DOG PARKS, RECREATION CENTERS AND SO MUCH MORE.