Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
5927 Churchside Drive
Last updated October 28 2019 at 9:07 PM

5927 Churchside Drive

5927 Churchside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5927 Churchside Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
STUNNING Fishhawk home w/ tons of upgrades & luxuries throughout! Located in the towncenter village of Fishhawk, this home is close to all the wonderful amenities & zoned for some of the best schools in Hillsborough county! Arriving at the home you will be greeted by a lovely entryway & front porch sitting area w/ stacked stone accents! Inside is a bright open floor plan w/ neutral colors & an inviting dining room & separate living room/office behind double French doors! Both spaces offer rich wood flooring! Moving forward is the heart of the home, a combination kitchen & family room space! The kitchen boasts stunning 42" espresso cabinets topped w/ crown, stainless appliances, granite counters & center island w/ breakfast bar! Bright dining nook is also open the kitchen & flooded w/ natural light through a picture window overlooking the lanai & pool!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5927 Churchside Drive have any available units?
5927 Churchside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5927 Churchside Drive have?
Some of 5927 Churchside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5927 Churchside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5927 Churchside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5927 Churchside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5927 Churchside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5927 Churchside Drive offer parking?
No, 5927 Churchside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5927 Churchside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5927 Churchside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5927 Churchside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5927 Churchside Drive has a pool.
Does 5927 Churchside Drive have accessible units?
No, 5927 Churchside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5927 Churchside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5927 Churchside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5927 Churchside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5927 Churchside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
