5927 Churchside Drive

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

STUNNING Fishhawk home w/ tons of upgrades & luxuries throughout! Located in the towncenter village of Fishhawk, this home is close to all the wonderful amenities & zoned for some of the best schools in Hillsborough county! Arriving at the home you will be greeted by a lovely entryway & front porch sitting area w/ stacked stone accents! Inside is a bright open floor plan w/ neutral colors & an inviting dining room & separate living room/office behind double French doors! Both spaces offer rich wood flooring! Moving forward is the heart of the home, a combination kitchen & family room space! The kitchen boasts stunning 42" espresso cabinets topped w/ crown, stainless appliances, granite counters & center island w/ breakfast bar! Bright dining nook is also open the kitchen & flooded w/ natural light through a picture window overlooking the lanai & pool!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.