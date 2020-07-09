5906 BEACONPARK STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful property located on a tree lined street, directly across the street from Beaconpark, one of many community parks! The location is perfect. You will love the adorable Craftsmam Style elevation Home complete with a front and rear porch. The main house has 3 Bedrooms upstairs and a possible 4th bedroom/large office downstairs. Downstairs has Formal dining and a convenient guest bath. Kitchen with eat-in nook opens up to large Family room. Wood laminate flooring on the first level and PLANTATION SHUTTERS throughout. Upstairs in the main home you will find your master suite with a spacious private bath and walk in closet. The covered back porch leads you to the rear entry garage. The ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT ABOVE THE GARAGE would be great in-law space and has it's own Living room, Bedroom, full bath and Fully Equipped Kitchen!