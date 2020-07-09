All apartments in Fish Hawk
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
5906 BEACONPARK STREET
Last updated May 26 2020 at 12:56 AM

5906 BEACONPARK STREET

5906 Beacon Park Street · No Longer Available
Location

5906 Beacon Park Street, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful property located on a tree lined street, directly across the street from Beaconpark, one of many community parks! The location is perfect. You will love the adorable Craftsmam Style elevation Home complete with a front and rear porch. The main house has 3 Bedrooms upstairs and a possible 4th bedroom/large office downstairs. Downstairs has Formal dining and a convenient guest bath. Kitchen with eat-in nook opens up to large Family room. Wood laminate flooring on the first level and PLANTATION SHUTTERS throughout. Upstairs in the main home you will find your master suite with a spacious private bath and walk in closet. The covered back porch leads you to the rear entry garage. The ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT ABOVE THE GARAGE would be great in-law space and has it's own Living room, Bedroom, full bath and Fully Equipped Kitchen!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5906 BEACONPARK STREET have any available units?
5906 BEACONPARK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5906 BEACONPARK STREET have?
Some of 5906 BEACONPARK STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5906 BEACONPARK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5906 BEACONPARK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5906 BEACONPARK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5906 BEACONPARK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 5906 BEACONPARK STREET offer parking?
Yes, 5906 BEACONPARK STREET offers parking.
Does 5906 BEACONPARK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5906 BEACONPARK STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5906 BEACONPARK STREET have a pool?
No, 5906 BEACONPARK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5906 BEACONPARK STREET have accessible units?
No, 5906 BEACONPARK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5906 BEACONPARK STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5906 BEACONPARK STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 5906 BEACONPARK STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 5906 BEACONPARK STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

