5882 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE

Fishhawk Ranch townhome in the Gated community of Fishhawk Ridge. Amazing floor plan with 2 King size Master bedrooms, upstairs laundry including washer and dryer, lower level half bath, dining room with the kitchen centered in the home and amazing rear of home living room. This floor plan lives much like a traditional floor plan with defined spaces, the same flooring runs throughout both floors of home and is the highly desirable luxury vinyl, easy to clean and very trendy.

All the lawn care provided, access to the full amenity package of the Fishhawk Ranch community. A rated schools to include Bevis, Barrington and Newsome. The floor plan really allows the living room in the rear of home to utilize the indoor/outdoor living, open the sliding glass door and enjoy the fresh air from the screened lanai. Available Now.