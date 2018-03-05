All apartments in Fish Hawk
Last updated February 18 2020 at 1:04 AM

5853 WRENWATER DRIVE

5853 Wrenwater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5853 Wrenwater Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Nice, commodious house with 4bedrooms and 2 bathrooms located in sought after FishHawk Ranch! The house features formal living room-dining room combo with new laminated floors. The breakfast area is next to an open kitchen which features stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinets. The master bedroom with new nice laminate flooring and attached bathroom is also downstairs. The second story has 3 bedrooms with 1 full bath. The washer and dryer are included, located in the 2 car garage. FishHawk is a resort living community with several clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, fitness centers, playgrounds, and excellent A rated schools. Easily commute to Brandon, Tampa and Highway I-75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5853 WRENWATER DRIVE have any available units?
5853 WRENWATER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5853 WRENWATER DRIVE have?
Some of 5853 WRENWATER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5853 WRENWATER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5853 WRENWATER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5853 WRENWATER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5853 WRENWATER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 5853 WRENWATER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5853 WRENWATER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5853 WRENWATER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5853 WRENWATER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5853 WRENWATER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5853 WRENWATER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5853 WRENWATER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5853 WRENWATER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5853 WRENWATER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5853 WRENWATER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5853 WRENWATER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5853 WRENWATER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
