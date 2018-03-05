5834 HERONRISE CRESCENT DRIVE

Amenities

Executive POOL+ SPA+ OUTDOOR Kitchen home zoned for Bevis! Grand Bright Vaulted Ceilings, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, Bonus Rm, Formal Dining/Living Combo w/3 Car Garage just as you wished!! All Services included in Rent: Lawn, Pool, Water Softener Salt Delivery, Lawn Pest, just come home! Double Door entry delivers you into soaring ceilings, Huge Great Room w/Triple Sliders out to your entertaining oasis, Kitchen w/Walk in Pantry & space for Table! Breakfast Bar overlooking Great Room! Built in Wine Cooler! Master Bedroom w/Sliders out to Large Covered patio & Pool/Spa! Wood type flooring & Master Bath w/Dual Sinks & Walk in Closet! 3 Secondary Bedrooms w/Wood type Flooring split & nestled by Full Bath w/Pool Access! Bonus Oversized Rm only room Upstairs (only carpeting in home), NO Bath in Bonus Rm. Outdoor Pool/Kitchen area is amazing! High end Built-in Grill, Separate Burner, Refrigerator, Sink & Bar Area! Large under roof entertaining! Pool/Spa w/Heater finishes this amazing home! Fenced yard area & oversized yard to give you some privacy! Water Softener w/Salt Service for your enjoyment! Home is close to Osprey Club so your Fishhawk Amenities complete the package w/FREE Fun! Note: Appliances are being Upgraded to Stainless Steel! Owners Request a 2 year lease minimum.