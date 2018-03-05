All apartments in Fish Hawk
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM

5816 VILLAGE CENTER DRIVE

5816 Village Center Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5816 Village Center Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This CalAtlantic “paired home” combines modern finishes, with the perfect location. Upon entering the home, you are welcomed by the spacious living and dining rooms, leading to the immaculate kitchen. Recessed lighting and tile floors can be found throughout the living area. The kitchen, complete with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances will make cooking a delight.

Located on the first floor, the master bedroom is a welcome retreat, boasting an expansive walk-in closet and a well-appointed en-suite bath with granite dual sink vanity and tiled shower enclosure.

Upstairs, the flexible loft space makes a great office or play area. The home’s remaining bedrooms and bathroom are located upstairs giving everyone their own space.

Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization and plant pest control are included in HOA services saving you time and money!

Located in the heart of Fishhawk West, this home won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5816 VILLAGE CENTER DRIVE have any available units?
5816 VILLAGE CENTER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5816 VILLAGE CENTER DRIVE have?
Some of 5816 VILLAGE CENTER DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5816 VILLAGE CENTER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5816 VILLAGE CENTER DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5816 VILLAGE CENTER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5816 VILLAGE CENTER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 5816 VILLAGE CENTER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5816 VILLAGE CENTER DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 5816 VILLAGE CENTER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5816 VILLAGE CENTER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5816 VILLAGE CENTER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5816 VILLAGE CENTER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5816 VILLAGE CENTER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5816 VILLAGE CENTER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5816 VILLAGE CENTER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5816 VILLAGE CENTER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5816 VILLAGE CENTER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5816 VILLAGE CENTER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

