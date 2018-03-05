5816 VILLAGE CENTER DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This CalAtlantic “paired home” combines modern finishes, with the perfect location. Upon entering the home, you are welcomed by the spacious living and dining rooms, leading to the immaculate kitchen. Recessed lighting and tile floors can be found throughout the living area. The kitchen, complete with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances will make cooking a delight.



Located on the first floor, the master bedroom is a welcome retreat, boasting an expansive walk-in closet and a well-appointed en-suite bath with granite dual sink vanity and tiled shower enclosure.



Upstairs, the flexible loft space makes a great office or play area. The home’s remaining bedrooms and bathroom are located upstairs giving everyone their own space.



Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization and plant pest control are included in HOA services saving you time and money!



Located in the heart of Fishhawk West, this home won’t last long!