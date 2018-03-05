All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 5803 MEADOWPARK PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
5803 MEADOWPARK PLACE
Last updated March 18 2019 at 10:48 PM

5803 MEADOWPARK PLACE

5803 Meadowpark Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5803 Meadowpark Place, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

garage
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Must see this lovely two story rental home. Open family room off the kitchen. Carpeting in main living area and tile in all wet areas. The master bedroom is located on the first floor with remaining three bedrooms upstairs. Enjoy all of the amenities that Fishhawk Ranch has to offer!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5803 MEADOWPARK PLACE have any available units?
5803 MEADOWPARK PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5803 MEADOWPARK PLACE have?
Some of 5803 MEADOWPARK PLACE's amenities include garage, microwave, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5803 MEADOWPARK PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5803 MEADOWPARK PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5803 MEADOWPARK PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 5803 MEADOWPARK PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 5803 MEADOWPARK PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 5803 MEADOWPARK PLACE offers parking.
Does 5803 MEADOWPARK PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5803 MEADOWPARK PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5803 MEADOWPARK PLACE have a pool?
No, 5803 MEADOWPARK PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 5803 MEADOWPARK PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5803 MEADOWPARK PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5803 MEADOWPARK PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5803 MEADOWPARK PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5803 MEADOWPARK PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5803 MEADOWPARK PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa