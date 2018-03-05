All apartments in Fish Hawk
Last updated June 19 2019 at 2:23 AM

5604 Kingletsound Place · No Longer Available
Location

5604 Kingletsound Place, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming townhome in popular Fishhawk Ranch is a renter's dream! As soon as you walk in, you'll be welcomed by a spacious living area and volume ceilings. The living area, which backs up to the serene conservation lot, is full of light and complete with a built-in nook for your entertainment center. The first floor features both a powder room with pedestal sink and a utility room with washer and dryer hook up. Plus, the interior of the home will be freshly painted a neutral beige when the current tenant vacates!

You'll have no problem preparing meals is this completely upgraded kitchen. You'll find 42-inch wood cabinets with crown molding and complementary granite countertops, sparkling stainless steel appliances and coordinating tile backsplash. The breakfast nook is conveniently adjacent to the kitchen, with a large window of its own.

All bedrooms are on the second floor and are roomy and accommodating, with plush carpeting. The upstairs bathroom also boasts wood cabinets and granite countertops and sits just across from the second and third bedrooms, making the layout perfect for families.

You'll look forward to relaxing in the comfortable master retreat, home to a spacious walk-in closet, vanity with double sinks, and shower/garden tub combo.

The 2-car garage is perfect for two vehicles or extra storage! Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization & plant pest control – are included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5604 KINGLETSOUND PLACE have any available units?
5604 KINGLETSOUND PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5604 KINGLETSOUND PLACE have?
Some of 5604 KINGLETSOUND PLACE's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5604 KINGLETSOUND PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5604 KINGLETSOUND PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5604 KINGLETSOUND PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 5604 KINGLETSOUND PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 5604 KINGLETSOUND PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 5604 KINGLETSOUND PLACE offers parking.
Does 5604 KINGLETSOUND PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5604 KINGLETSOUND PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5604 KINGLETSOUND PLACE have a pool?
No, 5604 KINGLETSOUND PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 5604 KINGLETSOUND PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5604 KINGLETSOUND PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5604 KINGLETSOUND PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5604 KINGLETSOUND PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5604 KINGLETSOUND PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5604 KINGLETSOUND PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
