All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 17107 FALCONRIDGE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
17107 FALCONRIDGE ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17107 FALCONRIDGE ROAD

17107 Falconridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

17107 Falconridge Road, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Must see this charming home in a great Fishhawk Ranch community. Easy access to community amenities and nature walking trails. The kitchen has modern appliances and extended counter space with solid wood cabinets. The home features a spacious interior with cathedral ceilings and ceiling fans. The exterior features a patio that is screened in with an open yard. Call today to see!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17107 FALCONRIDGE ROAD have any available units?
17107 FALCONRIDGE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 17107 FALCONRIDGE ROAD have?
Some of 17107 FALCONRIDGE ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17107 FALCONRIDGE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
17107 FALCONRIDGE ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17107 FALCONRIDGE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 17107 FALCONRIDGE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 17107 FALCONRIDGE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 17107 FALCONRIDGE ROAD does offer parking.
Does 17107 FALCONRIDGE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17107 FALCONRIDGE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17107 FALCONRIDGE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 17107 FALCONRIDGE ROAD has a pool.
Does 17107 FALCONRIDGE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 17107 FALCONRIDGE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 17107 FALCONRIDGE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17107 FALCONRIDGE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 17107 FALCONRIDGE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 17107 FALCONRIDGE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa