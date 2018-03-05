17107 FALCONRIDGE ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Must see this charming home in a great Fishhawk Ranch community. Easy access to community amenities and nature walking trails. The kitchen has modern appliances and extended counter space with solid wood cabinets. The home features a spacious interior with cathedral ceilings and ceiling fans. The exterior features a patio that is screened in with an open yard. Call today to see!!!