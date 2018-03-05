17021 DORMAN ROAD

Amenities
Must see, won't last long. 3 bedroom townhome located near the towncenter of Fishhawk. Featuring a private screened courtyard, detached 2 car garage, inside laundry, master suite with walk in closet, private bath dual sinks, glass enclosed shower, and more! Fishhawk Ranch features miles of trails, community pools, water parks, playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball court, skate park, plus a downtown with shops and restaurants! Located near I-75 and The Crosstown Expressway make an easy commute to downtown.