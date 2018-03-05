All apartments in Fish Hawk
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:47 PM

17021 DORMAN ROAD

17021 Dorman Road · (813) 653-9676
Location

17021 Dorman Road, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1540 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Must see, won't last long. 3 bedroom townhome located near the towncenter of Fishhawk. Featuring a private screened courtyard, detached 2 car garage, inside laundry, master suite with walk in closet, private bath dual sinks, glass enclosed shower, and more! Fishhawk Ranch features miles of trails, community pools, water parks, playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball court, skate park, plus a downtown with shops and restaurants! Located near I-75 and The Crosstown Expressway make an easy commute to downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17021 DORMAN ROAD have any available units?
17021 DORMAN ROAD has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17021 DORMAN ROAD have?
Some of 17021 DORMAN ROAD's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17021 DORMAN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
17021 DORMAN ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17021 DORMAN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 17021 DORMAN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 17021 DORMAN ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 17021 DORMAN ROAD does offer parking.
Does 17021 DORMAN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17021 DORMAN ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17021 DORMAN ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 17021 DORMAN ROAD has a pool.
Does 17021 DORMAN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 17021 DORMAN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 17021 DORMAN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17021 DORMAN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 17021 DORMAN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 17021 DORMAN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
