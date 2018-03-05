All apartments in Fish Hawk
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
16425 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE
16425 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE

16425 Kingletridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16425 Kingletridge Avenue, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Upgraded with Granite & Stainless appliances on Conservation view. All bedrooms upstairs, 2 patios overlook conservation and water views with an attached 2 car garage. Fantastic layout with bathroom downstairs and separate dining room with LARGE laundry room and storage room. Access to Fishhawk Aquatic center, Clubhouse, walking trails and more. Walk to shopping, FANTASTIC schools and little league....what an awesome location only 30-40 min from Tampa, 15 min from Brandon.This will go quickly, don't delay! Water included and gated for security! Downstairs is completely tiled with oversize tile and kitchen has brick laid back splash. Awesome layout! Available May 4th for Move In! Looking for 550+ credit scores, no recent evictions, no recent criminal issues. Need to see income verification with at least 3x rent for Net Income. (bank statements or paystubs will work) Application fee is $50. Minimum security deposit is $1700. Online payment is available and professionally managed. Easy to see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16425 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have any available units?
16425 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 16425 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have?
Some of 16425 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16425 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
16425 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16425 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 16425 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 16425 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 16425 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 16425 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16425 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16425 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 16425 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 16425 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 16425 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 16425 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16425 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16425 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16425 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
