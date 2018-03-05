16425 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

Upgraded with Granite & Stainless appliances on Conservation view. All bedrooms upstairs, 2 patios overlook conservation and water views with an attached 2 car garage. Fantastic layout with bathroom downstairs and separate dining room with LARGE laundry room and storage room. Access to Fishhawk Aquatic center, Clubhouse, walking trails and more. Walk to shopping, FANTASTIC schools and little league....what an awesome location only 30-40 min from Tampa, 15 min from Brandon.This will go quickly, don't delay! Water included and gated for security! Downstairs is completely tiled with oversize tile and kitchen has brick laid back splash. Awesome layout! Available May 4th for Move In! Looking for 550+ credit scores, no recent evictions, no recent criminal issues. Need to see income verification with at least 3x rent for Net Income. (bank statements or paystubs will work) Application fee is $50. Minimum security deposit is $1700. Online payment is available and professionally managed. Easy to see.