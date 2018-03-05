All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 16421 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
16421 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE
Last updated April 11 2020 at 1:25 AM

16421 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE

16421 Kingletridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16421 Kingletridge Avenue, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
2/2 Townhouse in Fishhawk! Granite countertops, stainless appliances, separate double masters, walk in closets, garden tub, large patio/balcony, full size washer/dryer included inside the unit, just painted & 1 car garage. Water is included! Great Schools - Randall & Newsome within walking distance as well as Publix & Fishhawk Trail. Access allowed to Fishhawk Clubhouse & Aquatic Center! Gated community with pool. Available 5/1/2020! Pets ok with pet fee (no large aggressive breeds). 550+ credit score, all applications considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16421 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have any available units?
16421 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 16421 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have?
Some of 16421 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16421 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
16421 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16421 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 16421 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 16421 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 16421 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 16421 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16421 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16421 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 16421 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE has a pool.
Does 16421 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 16421 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 16421 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16421 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16421 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16421 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa