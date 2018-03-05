16421 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

2/2 Townhouse in Fishhawk! Granite countertops, stainless appliances, separate double masters, walk in closets, garden tub, large patio/balcony, full size washer/dryer included inside the unit, just painted & 1 car garage. Water is included! Great Schools - Randall & Newsome within walking distance as well as Publix & Fishhawk Trail. Access allowed to Fishhawk Clubhouse & Aquatic Center! Gated community with pool. Available 5/1/2020! Pets ok with pet fee (no large aggressive breeds). 550+ credit score, all applications considered.