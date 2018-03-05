Amenities

16406 Egret Crossing Ln. Available 06/15/19 Gorgeous 3 bed 2.5bath Fishhawk Home - Gorgeous 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home with 2 car garage! There are no backyard neighbors and has a beautiful water view! This home is perfect for entertaining! The kitchen boasts granite, stainless steel appliances and is open to the breakfast nook and great room. The living room has huge windows letting in so much natural light! Enjoy the water view from the screened lanai. When you walk up the stairs, you'll come to a huge loft. The master suite has a large walk-in closet, a garden tub and separate walk in shower. The other bedrooms also have walk in closets as well. Home has an interior laundry/utility room on the first floor. Rent includes lawn service, fertilization & pest control. Call for your private showing today!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4848130)