All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like
16304 BRIDGELAWN AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
16304 BRIDGELAWN AVENUE
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:13 AM

16304 BRIDGELAWN AVENUE

16304 Bridgelawn Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16304 Bridgelawn Avenue, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Fishhawk Rental Home! This lovely home features 4 bedrooms/ 3 bathrooms/ Den / cul-de-sac in the neighborhood of Fishhawk Ranch and a short walk to Fishhawk's Garden District shops and activities. Home features many upgrades including diagonal tile flooring, beautiful mosaic pattern by the entry door, and French door entry into the Den/office area. Spacious open floor plan is a the perfect home to entertain. Separate formal dining room, Large kitchen w/eat in area that is open to the family room. Kitchen has beautiful solid surface counter tops, solid wood 42 inch cabinets with roll out drawers and garbage can. All bedrooms have beautiful wood laminate flooring. Master bedroom is large w/spa like bath that includes a soaking tub as well as a stand up shower with upgraded tile. Fans and crown molding throughout; solid surface counters in all bathrooms, closet organizers in all walk in closets; floor plan is attached, note owners altered the imagination space in this home and includes built in entertainment center (living room) and desk area (hall) which is a perfect study area. The garage has storage cabinets and platform to keep the garage tidy. No backyard neighbors. Fishhawk amenities are some of the best...walk to the aquatic center with water fall and slide, miles of trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 16304 BRIDGELAWN AVENUE have any available units?
16304 BRIDGELAWN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 16304 BRIDGELAWN AVENUE have?
Some of 16304 BRIDGELAWN AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16304 BRIDGELAWN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
16304 BRIDGELAWN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16304 BRIDGELAWN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 16304 BRIDGELAWN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 16304 BRIDGELAWN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 16304 BRIDGELAWN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 16304 BRIDGELAWN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16304 BRIDGELAWN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16304 BRIDGELAWN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 16304 BRIDGELAWN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 16304 BRIDGELAWN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 16304 BRIDGELAWN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 16304 BRIDGELAWN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16304 BRIDGELAWN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16304 BRIDGELAWN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16304 BRIDGELAWN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 BedroomsFish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with PoolFish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State CollegeRingling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa