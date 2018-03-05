16304 BRIDGELAWN AVENUE.

Amenities

Beautiful Fishhawk Rental Home! This lovely home features 4 bedrooms/ 3 bathrooms/ Den / cul-de-sac in the neighborhood of Fishhawk Ranch and a short walk to Fishhawk's Garden District shops and activities. Home features many upgrades including diagonal tile flooring, beautiful mosaic pattern by the entry door, and French door entry into the Den/office area. Spacious open floor plan is a the perfect home to entertain. Separate formal dining room, Large kitchen w/eat in area that is open to the family room. Kitchen has beautiful solid surface counter tops, solid wood 42 inch cabinets with roll out drawers and garbage can. All bedrooms have beautiful wood laminate flooring. Master bedroom is large w/spa like bath that includes a soaking tub as well as a stand up shower with upgraded tile. Fans and crown molding throughout; solid surface counters in all bathrooms, closet organizers in all walk in closets; floor plan is attached, note owners altered the imagination space in this home and includes built in entertainment center (living room) and desk area (hall) which is a perfect study area. The garage has storage cabinets and platform to keep the garage tidy. No backyard neighbors. Fishhawk amenities are some of the best...walk to the aquatic center with water fall and slide, miles of trails.