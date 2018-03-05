All apartments in Fish Hawk
16123 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE

Location

16123 Starling Crossing Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Located in FishHawk Ranch's Starling, this spacious 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths home offers generously sized rooms and is designed to effectively utilize each of its 2,006 square feet.

The unique entry on the side allows for a bright foyer as you enter the home onto tile flooring that extends through the entire first floor.

The large family room is a great gathering space next to the kitchen and adjoining dining room. The kitchen features 42" wood cabinets, granite countertops, a large center preparation island/breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, upgraded stainless-steel appliances, and recessed lighting.

The breakfast nook connects to the covered screened lanai through sliding glass doors and overlooks the fenced backyard. A unique utility closet in the backyard is great for extra storage.

Upstairs, the home’s four bedrooms and two bathrooms and laundry room add convenience to your daily routine. The master suite features a large bedroom and bathroom with dual-basin vanity, granite counters, walk-in shower, and garden tub.

Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, and irrigation system services are included in the rent saving you time and money! Enjoy the use of Fishhawk Ranch’s great amenities and access to A-Rated schools. Call today to schedule your private tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16123 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE have any available units?
16123 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 16123 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE have?
Some of 16123 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16123 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16123 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16123 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 16123 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 16123 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16123 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE offers parking.
Does 16123 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16123 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16123 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE have a pool?
No, 16123 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 16123 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16123 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16123 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16123 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16123 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16123 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
