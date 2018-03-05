16123 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE

Amenities

Located in FishHawk Ranch's Starling, this spacious 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths home offers generously sized rooms and is designed to effectively utilize each of its 2,006 square feet.



The unique entry on the side allows for a bright foyer as you enter the home onto tile flooring that extends through the entire first floor.



The large family room is a great gathering space next to the kitchen and adjoining dining room. The kitchen features 42" wood cabinets, granite countertops, a large center preparation island/breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, upgraded stainless-steel appliances, and recessed lighting.



The breakfast nook connects to the covered screened lanai through sliding glass doors and overlooks the fenced backyard. A unique utility closet in the backyard is great for extra storage.



Upstairs, the home’s four bedrooms and two bathrooms and laundry room add convenience to your daily routine. The master suite features a large bedroom and bathroom with dual-basin vanity, granite counters, walk-in shower, and garden tub.



Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, and irrigation system services are included in the rent saving you time and money! Enjoy the use of Fishhawk Ranch’s great amenities and access to A-Rated schools. Call today to schedule your private tour!