16016 Loneoak View Dr

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c8432e707a ---- EXCEPTIONAL IN THE HEART OF FISHHAWK RANCH. Take a closer look at this stunning, large property with 4 bedrooms, 4 and baths covering 2566 square feet on two levels. The home greets you right away with a large and inviting covered entry patio perfect for relaxing in the beautiful Florida weather. Open the door, step right into a nice formal dining space and a private office that could be used as a 5th bedroom. A beautiful updated kitchen overlooks an oversized family/living room space. Near the back of the house is the master suite complete with a gorgeous updated bathroom and spacious closets. Walk up the staircase and there is a second family/living room space that could be used for gaming, homework or movie watching. Look around at the other large bedrooms. Another covered back porch welcomes you to the back of this property with a private yard and garage. This beautiful property just needs to be seen to be appreciated. Very special and ready for the next tenant to love it. Contact us to set up your appointment to see it. You will not be disappointed! Read more Price Sqft: $1 Deposit: $2,300 Parking: 2 spaces Heating: Forced air Cooling: Other Pets: Small dogs Laundry: In Unit