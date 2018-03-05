All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 15903 Oakleaf Run Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
15903 Oakleaf Run Drive
Last updated November 27 2019 at 10:35 PM

15903 Oakleaf Run Drive

15903 Oakleaf Run Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15903 Oakleaf Run Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
EQUISITIC FISHHAWK HOME AVAILABLE MID-OCTOBER This beautiful LARGE home in center of Fishhawk Ranch showcases four bedrooms and three bathrooms over a whopping 2591 square feet of living space. Bright and inviting, the entry into the formal living and dining space welcomes everyone into a sleek and contemporary space. The modern, updated kitchen and family room space has the desirable open floor plan with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and gorgeous cabinetry. Located a few blocks from the community pool, tennis courts, and recreation building, this area has some the highest rated schools very close by. Contact us right now for further information.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15903 Oakleaf Run Drive have any available units?
15903 Oakleaf Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 15903 Oakleaf Run Drive have?
Some of 15903 Oakleaf Run Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15903 Oakleaf Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15903 Oakleaf Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15903 Oakleaf Run Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15903 Oakleaf Run Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15903 Oakleaf Run Drive offer parking?
No, 15903 Oakleaf Run Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15903 Oakleaf Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15903 Oakleaf Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15903 Oakleaf Run Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15903 Oakleaf Run Drive has a pool.
Does 15903 Oakleaf Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 15903 Oakleaf Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15903 Oakleaf Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15903 Oakleaf Run Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15903 Oakleaf Run Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15903 Oakleaf Run Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa