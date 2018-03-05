15849 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE

Amenities

Fishhawk Ridge Gated Community Townhouse has deep conservation behind the house! Zones to Bevis Elementary! This upgraded 2

bedroom, 2 bath home has wood laminate in the Great Room, up the stairs & upstairs hallway + Bedrooms! Tile in Wet Areas! NO CARPET!

End Unit has Extra Windows giving uplifting light into this classy townhouse. Kitchen upgraded with 42” Maple Cabinets w/Crown! Sliders out

to under Roof patio provides wonderful dining/entertaining opportunities. Master Suite w/Walk in Closet, Vaulted Ceilings & Master Bath will

not Disappoint you! 2nd Bedroom upstairs also has Full Bath! Home is Professionally Managed by top rated responsive Anderson Team, Amenities include Pool inside the Townhouse Gates and all other Fishhawk Ranch Amenities; 4 pools, 3 Workout Facilities, Movie Theater, Tennis Courts/Club, Basketball Courts and countless Play Ground Facilities.