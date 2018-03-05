All apartments in Fish Hawk
Last updated March 24 2020 at 1:53 AM

15849 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE

15849 Fishhawk View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15849 Fishhawk View Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
media room
tennis court
Fishhawk Ridge Gated Community Townhouse has deep conservation behind the house! Zones to Bevis Elementary! This upgraded 2
bedroom, 2 bath home has wood laminate in the Great Room, up the stairs & upstairs hallway + Bedrooms! Tile in Wet Areas! NO CARPET!
End Unit has Extra Windows giving uplifting light into this classy townhouse. Kitchen upgraded with 42” Maple Cabinets w/Crown! Sliders out
to under Roof patio provides wonderful dining/entertaining opportunities. Master Suite w/Walk in Closet, Vaulted Ceilings & Master Bath will
not Disappoint you! 2nd Bedroom upstairs also has Full Bath! Home is Professionally Managed by top rated responsive Anderson Team, Amenities include Pool inside the Townhouse Gates and all other Fishhawk Ranch Amenities; 4 pools, 3 Workout Facilities, Movie Theater, Tennis Courts/Club, Basketball Courts and countless Play Ground Facilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15849 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have any available units?
15849 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 15849 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 15849 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated.
Is 15849 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15849 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15849 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15849 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE is not pet friendly.
Does 15849 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE offer parking?
No, 15849 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 15849 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15849 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15849 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 15849 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE has a pool.
Does 15849 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15849 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15849 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15849 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15849 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15849 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
