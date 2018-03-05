All apartments in Fish Hawk
Last updated October 25 2019 at 4:08 AM

15765 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE

15765 Fishhawk Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15765 Fishhawk Falls Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
This beautiful 2 story, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom townhouse is available to rent in the gated FishHawk Ridge enclave of the much desired FishHawk Ranch community. Enjoy full access to all FishHawk's award-winning amenities including tennis courts, pools, fitness centers, 30+ miles of walking trails and "A" rated schools.

The home features stunning wood tile throughout the entire first floor, a formal dining room with custom lighting, a downstairs half bath, ceiling fan in the living room, and plush carpeting up the stairs and in the bedrooms. 

Overlooking the living room with lanai access and conservation views, the bright kitchen boasts crisp cabinetry, complementary granite countertops, subway tiled backsplash, and a breakfast bar to enjoy casual meals.  Appliances include a refrigerator, range, microwave, and dishwasher.

Up the stairs, you'll find a laundry closet and the 2 spacious bedrooms.  Both bedrooms have dual closets for extra storage and en-suite bathrooms with wood tile flooring and granite countertops.

Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization and plant pest control are included in rent services saving you time and money!

Enjoy use of the neighborhood pool, exclusive to FishHawk Ridge residents!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15765 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have any available units?
15765 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 15765 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have?
Some of 15765 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15765 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15765 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15765 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15765 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 15765 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 15765 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 15765 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15765 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15765 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 15765 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 15765 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15765 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15765 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15765 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15765 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15765 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
