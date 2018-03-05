15765 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE

Amenities

This beautiful 2 story, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom townhouse is available to rent in the gated FishHawk Ridge enclave of the much desired FishHawk Ranch community. Enjoy full access to all FishHawk's award-winning amenities including tennis courts, pools, fitness centers, 30+ miles of walking trails and "A" rated schools.



The home features stunning wood tile throughout the entire first floor, a formal dining room with custom lighting, a downstairs half bath, ceiling fan in the living room, and plush carpeting up the stairs and in the bedrooms.



Overlooking the living room with lanai access and conservation views, the bright kitchen boasts crisp cabinetry, complementary granite countertops, subway tiled backsplash, and a breakfast bar to enjoy casual meals. Appliances include a refrigerator, range, microwave, and dishwasher.



Up the stairs, you'll find a laundry closet and the 2 spacious bedrooms. Both bedrooms have dual closets for extra storage and en-suite bathrooms with wood tile flooring and granite countertops.



Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization and plant pest control are included in rent services saving you time and money!



Enjoy use of the neighborhood pool, exclusive to FishHawk Ridge residents!