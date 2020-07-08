All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 15715 STARLING DALE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
15715 STARLING DALE LANE
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:49 PM

15715 STARLING DALE LANE

15715 Starling Dale Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15715 Starling Dale Lane, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
This is a must see! Located in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa's premier master planned communities! 5 bedrooms + huge bonus room, 3.5 baths, 3 car garage, formal dining room, large kitchen with closet pantry, breakfast bar, granite counter tops, all open to family room and breakfast nook, plus a huge loft/bonus room upstaris. Master suite on 1st floor with huge walk in closet, dual sinks, garden tub, glass enclosed shower. This house was built with so many upgrades! Residents enjoy multiple pools, water parks, playgrounds, fitness centers, game room, tennis courts, basketball courts, town center, and top rated schools! Pest control is included, tenants responsible for lawn care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15715 STARLING DALE LANE have any available units?
15715 STARLING DALE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 15715 STARLING DALE LANE have?
Some of 15715 STARLING DALE LANE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15715 STARLING DALE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
15715 STARLING DALE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15715 STARLING DALE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 15715 STARLING DALE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 15715 STARLING DALE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 15715 STARLING DALE LANE offers parking.
Does 15715 STARLING DALE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15715 STARLING DALE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15715 STARLING DALE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 15715 STARLING DALE LANE has a pool.
Does 15715 STARLING DALE LANE have accessible units?
No, 15715 STARLING DALE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 15715 STARLING DALE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15715 STARLING DALE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15715 STARLING DALE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15715 STARLING DALE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa