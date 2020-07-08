15715 STARLING DALE LANE

Amenities

This is a must see! Located in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa's premier master planned communities! 5 bedrooms + huge bonus room, 3.5 baths, 3 car garage, formal dining room, large kitchen with closet pantry, breakfast bar, granite counter tops, all open to family room and breakfast nook, plus a huge loft/bonus room upstaris. Master suite on 1st floor with huge walk in closet, dual sinks, garden tub, glass enclosed shower. This house was built with so many upgrades! Residents enjoy multiple pools, water parks, playgrounds, fitness centers, game room, tennis courts, basketball courts, town center, and top rated schools! Pest control is included, tenants responsible for lawn care.