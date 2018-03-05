15643 Starling Water Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Great Home with high ceiling in Fishhawk Ranch! Must See! Won't Last! - Beautiful 4 bedroom plus Den home in the highly sought after Fishhawk Ranch! Featuring high ceilings (about 15 feet) with tons of natural light. Bright and open eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, island, breakfast bar, and pantry. Large formal dining room. Separate den with French doors. Master on main with a very nice en suite bathroom featuring a double vanity, large garden tub, walk in shower, and large walk in closet. Large covered and screened patio overlooking private backyard. Fishhawk Ranch features a vast array of amenities like resort style pool, separate kids pool, basketball court, tennis courts, GYM and club house with a library! Must See!



(RLNE3239299)