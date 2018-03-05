All apartments in Fish Hawk
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
15536 Gannetglade LN
15536 Gannetglade LN

15536 Gannetglade Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15536 Gannetglade Lane, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
4/2/2 SFH wood floor with 2229 SF corner lot in Fishhawk for only $2,295/Mo - Welcome to this updated 4 BR/2 BA one story home on a large corner lot in Fishhawk Ranch with Top Rated School district!! This newly renovated house features beautiful hardwood flooring, new laminate flooring in formal living room and all bedrooms, brand new black stainless steel (refrigerator & upgraded stove), fresh new paint throughout and brand new blinds, faucets & ceiling fans. The kitchen opens to the inviting family room. The yard is fenced and the greenery that adorns the metal fence provides a serene calming outdoor space. The master bedroom features a tray ceiling, and the master bathroom features dual sink, and separate tub and shower.

This great home is zoned for all top rated schools. Fishhawk Ranch is a master planned community which has a club house with library, multiple pools, 2 toddler water parks, multiple gyms & dog parks, basketball courts, tennis courts and several playgrounds. Dont miss this opportunity!!

(RLNE4847222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15536 Gannetglade LN have any available units?
15536 Gannetglade LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 15536 Gannetglade LN have?
Some of 15536 Gannetglade LN's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15536 Gannetglade LN currently offering any rent specials?
15536 Gannetglade LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15536 Gannetglade LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 15536 Gannetglade LN is pet friendly.
Does 15536 Gannetglade LN offer parking?
No, 15536 Gannetglade LN does not offer parking.
Does 15536 Gannetglade LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15536 Gannetglade LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15536 Gannetglade LN have a pool?
Yes, 15536 Gannetglade LN has a pool.
Does 15536 Gannetglade LN have accessible units?
No, 15536 Gannetglade LN does not have accessible units.
Does 15536 Gannetglade LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 15536 Gannetglade LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15536 Gannetglade LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 15536 Gannetglade LN does not have units with air conditioning.
