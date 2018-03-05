15536 Gannetglade LN

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse dog park gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

4/2/2 SFH wood floor with 2229 SF corner lot in Fishhawk for only $2,295/Mo - Welcome to this updated 4 BR/2 BA one story home on a large corner lot in Fishhawk Ranch with Top Rated School district!! This newly renovated house features beautiful hardwood flooring, new laminate flooring in formal living room and all bedrooms, brand new black stainless steel (refrigerator & upgraded stove), fresh new paint throughout and brand new blinds, faucets & ceiling fans. The kitchen opens to the inviting family room. The yard is fenced and the greenery that adorns the metal fence provides a serene calming outdoor space. The master bedroom features a tray ceiling, and the master bathroom features dual sink, and separate tub and shower.



This great home is zoned for all top rated schools. Fishhawk Ranch is a master planned community which has a club house with library, multiple pools, 2 toddler water parks, multiple gyms & dog parks, basketball courts, tennis courts and several playgrounds. Dont miss this opportunity!!



(RLNE4847222)